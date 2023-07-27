Haley: I’m not ‘obsessively anti-Trump’ like Christie 

GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley is pushing back against fellow White House hopeful Chris Christie’s (R) claims that she and some other candidates do not call out former President Trump enough.

“Well I’m not obsessively anti-Trump like he is,” Haley said in an interview with Fox News Digital. “I talk about policies,” she added, pointing to times she has “disagreed with Trump,” including over Jan. 6, government spending and the Russia-Ukraine war.

Christie, a former governor of New Jersey, has criticized 2024 Republican presidential candidates on multiple occasions for not taking aim at the former president. In April, Christie compared the candidates’ treatment of Trump to that of Lord Voldemort, a character from the Harry Potter series who is so feared people do not speak his name.

Christie has taken direct aim at Trump frequently throughout his campaign and continues to push others in the Republican field to do so. He echoed the sentiment earlier this week while in New Hampshire, specifically calling out Haley, a former governor of South Carolina, according to NBC News.

“He’s like Voldemort in the Harry Potter books, he who shall not be named. The other candidates won’t even name him,” Christie said Monday. “Nikki Haley says, ‘the candidates who’s about the past.’ Nikki, it’s OK. Save his name. It’s alright.”

“There are multiple things I disagree with him, but it will be on policy,” Haley said Wednesday while in New Hampshire. “It’s not just not liking someone because of a personal vendetta, it’s making sure we talk about who is going to the next president that can actually deal with the new issues and have new solutions.”

Recent polling from Morning Consult shows Trump continues to be the front-runner in the Republican race. A recent Fox Business poll found Trump holding a wide lead in Haley’s home-field of South Carolina, with 48 percent of support from GOP voters compared to Haley’s 14 percent.

Christie fell far behind Trump in the Morning Consult poll, garnering around 2 percent of potential GOP primary votes compared to Trump’s 59 percent and Haley’s 4 percent.