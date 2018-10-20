Watch live: Trump rallies in Nevada

President Trump Donald John TrumpCorker: US must determine responsibility in Saudi journalist's death Five takeaways from testy Heller-Rosen debate in Nevada Dem senator calls for US action after 'preposterous' Saudi explanation MORE is holding a campaign-style rally in Nevada on Saturday as he seeks to boost Sen. Dean Heller Dean Arthur HellerFive takeaways from testy Heller-Rosen debate in Nevada Heller complains about media in Senate debate: 'You see how they treat Kanye West' Election Countdown: Small-donor donations explode | Russian woman charged with midterm interference | Takeaways from North Dakota Senate debate | O'Rourke gives 'definitive no' to 2020 run | Dems hope Latino voters turn Arizona blue MORE (Nev.), a vulnerable Republican up for reelection.

Trump's rally in Elko, Nev., is scheduled to begin after 2 p.m.

Watch the video live above.