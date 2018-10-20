Trump says Heller won lone Nevada Senate debate: 'He beat her very badly'

President Trump Donald John TrumpCorker: US must determine responsibility in Saudi journalist's death Five takeaways from testy Heller-Rosen debate in Nevada Dem senator calls for US action after 'preposterous' Saudi explanation MORE praised Republican Sen. Dean Heller Dean Arthur HellerFive takeaways from testy Heller-Rosen debate in Nevada Heller complains about media in Senate debate: 'You see how they treat Kanye West' Election Countdown: Small-donor donations explode | Russian woman charged with midterm interference | Takeaways from North Dakota Senate debate | O'Rourke gives 'definitive no' to 2020 run | Dems hope Latino voters turn Arizona blue MORE (Nev.) at a rally in Nevada Saturday, saying that he "beat [his opponent] very badly" in their debate Friday.

The president and Heller previously had a contentious relationship when Trump ran for president. But the two have reconciled and Trump praised Heller's work with him.

"Once he and I got on the same page, and now we are always on the same page, he has been as smart and tough and strong as anyone in Washington," he told the crowd.

After Heller's presentation, Trump weighed in on Friday night's Senate debate.

"I may be a little bit partial, he really beat her very badly."

Heller credited Trump for allowing his debate against Rep. Jacky Rosen (D) to happen.

"The only reason I had that debate is because you embarrassed my opponent into having it," he said.

Heller was referring to clashes that he and Rosen's camps have been having over debate scheduling and location.

It remains unclear if another debate will be held.

A RealClearPolitics polling index gives Heller less than a 2-point lead in the state, which has been a top target for Democrats.