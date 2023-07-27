trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Trump campaign slams ‘desperate and flailing’ new charges in classified documents case

by Zach Schonfeld - 07/27/23 7:23 PM ET
by Zach Schonfeld - 07/27/23 7:23 PM ET
Former President Trump
Greg Nash
Former President Trump addresses the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s Road to Majority conference in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

Former President Trump’s campaign lashed out Thursday at new charges levied against him and his associates in his Mar-a-Lago classified documents case, calling it an attempt to harass Trump and those around him.

“This is nothing more than a continued desperate and flailing attempt by the Biden Crime Family and their Department of Justice to harass President Trump and those around him,” the campaign said in a statement.

“Deranged Jack Smith knows that they have no case and is casting about for any way to salvage their illegal witch hunt and to get someone other than Donald Trump to run against Crooked Joe Biden,” the statement continued.

Special counsel Jack Smith’s office has newly accused Trump of attempting to delete surveillance footage at his Mar-a-Lago property in June 2022. That brought two new obstruction charges against the former president. Prosecutors also added a co-conspirator, who they allege worked to delete the footage, as a new defendant in the case.

Trump also faces a 32nd count of willfully retaining national defense information, one more than the original indictment filed last month

The new count corresponds to a presentation Trump allegedly showed a book publisher and writer during a July 2021 meeting, which prosecutors described in court filings as a “[p]resentation concerning military activity in a foreign country.”

Tags classified documents Donald Trump Donald Trump Joe Biden Mar-a-Lago indictment

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump charged with trying to delete Mar-a-Lago surveillance footage in new ...
  2. ‘Jackasses,’ ‘little s‑‑‑‑’: GOP congressman curses out teenage ...
  3. Cori Bush yells at Steve Scalise on House floor: ‘Your bills are racist’
  4. DEA chief grilled on Biden’s plans to deschedule marijuana
  5. Time running out to file for $725M Facebook settlement: How to claim your ...
  6. READ: Superseding indictment says Trump team tried to delete Mar-a-Lago ...
  7. Democrats introduce bill to eliminate student loan interest for current ...
  8. Senate negotiators advance all 12 funding bills for first time in years 
  9. DeSantis spars with reporter over Florida’s controversial slavery curriculum
  10. Rand Paul warns Republicans against falling into impeachment ‘trap’
  11. McConnell freezes at briefing, concerning colleagues
  12. Feinstein told ‘just say aye’ at vote
  13. Tim Scott sparks fresh GOP interest as DeSantis stumbles
  14. UFO hearing live updates: Lawmakers, witnesses accuse Pentagon of ‘cover up’
  15. Planning a trip to Europe? You’ll need to apply for ...
  16. Trump campaign slams ‘desperate and flailing’ new charges in classified ...
  17. No Trump Jan. 6 indictment expected Thursday: court official
  18. Here’s what scientists say about whistleblower claims that Pentagon has ...
Load more