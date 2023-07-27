Trump campaign slams ‘desperate and flailing’ new charges in classified documents case

Former President Trump’s campaign lashed out Thursday at new charges levied against him and his associates in his Mar-a-Lago classified documents case, calling it an attempt to harass Trump and those around him.

“This is nothing more than a continued desperate and flailing attempt by the Biden Crime Family and their Department of Justice to harass President Trump and those around him,” the campaign said in a statement.

“Deranged Jack Smith knows that they have no case and is casting about for any way to salvage their illegal witch hunt and to get someone other than Donald Trump to run against Crooked Joe Biden,” the statement continued.

Special counsel Jack Smith’s office has newly accused Trump of attempting to delete surveillance footage at his Mar-a-Lago property in June 2022. That brought two new obstruction charges against the former president. Prosecutors also added a co-conspirator, who they allege worked to delete the footage, as a new defendant in the case.

Trump also faces a 32nd count of willfully retaining national defense information, one more than the original indictment filed last month.

The new count corresponds to a presentation Trump allegedly showed a book publisher and writer during a July 2021 meeting, which prosecutors described in court filings as a “[p]resentation concerning military activity in a foreign country.”