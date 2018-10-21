Democrats hold 9-point lead over Republicans in battle for House: poll

Democrats have a 9-point lead over Republicans in the battle for congressional control, according to a new NBC/Wall Street Journal poll.

Fifty percent of likely voters told pollsters they prefer Democratic control of Congress after the midterm elections, compared to 41 percent who want Republicans to stay the majority.

ADVERTISEMENT

Much of the enthusiasm for Democrats is being driven by women, Latinos and young voters, with each group reporting much higher levels of interest in the midterms than previous NBC/WSJ polls have shown this year, NBC News reported.

Democrats are leading with wide margins among African-Americans, at 81 percent to 11 percent, Latinos at 66 percent to 26 percent, white women with college degrees at 61 percent to 28 percent, and people between the ages of 18 and 34 at 58 percent to 32 percent.

Democrats hold a 25-point lead among all women at 57 percent to 32 percent.

Republicans are leading among men, at 52 percent to 38 percent, white voters, at 49 percent to 41 percent, and white women without college degrees, at 48 percent to 40 percent.

“The current data shows that the Democratic advantage has ebbed but still with a large advantage," Democratic pollster Fred Yang told NBC. "And the GOP shows some life.”

“Midterms are about mobilization, and we are headed into the stretch run with unprecedented enthusiasm among both parties,” Yang added.

Voter enthusiasm is high among both parties.

Seventy-two percent of Democrats said they are very interested in the upcoming election compared to 68 percent of Republicans.

The poll found President Trump Donald John TrumpDemocrats slide in battle for Senate Trump believes Kushner relationship with Saudi crown prince a liability: report Christine Blasey Ford to be honored by Palo Alto City Council MORE with his highest approval rating among registered voters in an NBC/WSJ poll yet, with 47 percent approving and 49 percent disapproving of the president.

Polling and analysis website FiveThirtyEight gives Democrats a 6 in 7 chance of taking back the House. The party faces a much steeper battle in the Senate, with the website giving them a 2 in 9 chance of regaining control.