O'Rourke declines to respond to Trump attacks: There's enough 'bitterness, name-calling, partisanship'

Senate candidate Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeElection Countdown: Small-donor donations explode | Russian woman charged with midterm interference | Takeaways from North Dakota Senate debate | O'Rourke gives 'definitive no' to 2020 run | Dems hope Latino voters turn Arizona blue White vote is 'fundamental problem' for Texas Dems, political analysts says Houston Chronicle endorses Beto O'Rourke in Texas Senate race MORE (D-Texas) on Sunday declined to respond to President Trump Donald John TrumpDemocrats slide in battle for Senate Trump believes Kushner relationship with Saudi crown prince a liability: report Christine Blasey Ford to be honored by Palo Alto City Council MORE's attacks on his character, saying he doesn't want to add to the "bitterness, name-calling [and] partisanship."

Trump in recent days has called O'Rourke a "flake" and a "total lightweight."

"I don’t know that it makes any sense to respond," O'Rourke told ABC News's Paula Faris in an interview that aired Sunday.

"The bitterness, name-calling, partisanship … you can add more to it or you can stay focused on the future and why you did this in the first place," he said.

Trump tussled with O'Rourke's Republican opponent, Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzDemocrats slide in battle for Senate O'Rourke's rise raises hopes for Texas Dems down ballot Election Countdown: Small-donor donations explode | Russian woman charged with midterm interference | Takeaways from North Dakota Senate debate | O'Rourke gives 'definitive no' to 2020 run | Dems hope Latino voters turn Arizona blue MORE (R-Texas), throughout the 2016 presidential campaign, and even nicknamed him "Lyin' Ted."

Now, Trump has endorsed Cruz in the Texas Senate race, saying O'Rourke "is not in the same league."

"Ted is strong on Crime, Border & 2nd A, loves our Military, Vets, Low Taxes," Trump tweeted on Wednesday. "Beto is a Flake!"

Watched the debate last night & Beto O’Rourke, who wants higher taxes and far more regulations, is not in the same league with Ted Cruz & what the great people of Texas stand for & want. Ted is strong on Crime, Border & 2nd A, loves our Military, Vets, Low Taxes. Beto is a Flake! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2018

O'Rourke during a debate last week repeated Trump's nickname for Cruz, claiming the name "Lyin' Ted" has stuck because Cruz is dishonest.

The Texas representative during the ABC News interview said he now believes he should not have used that language.

Recent polls have shown Cruz leading O'Rourke by between 5 and 9 points, an exceptionally close race for deep-red Texas.

"We have one of the most simple, obvious strategies that I’ve seen employed," O'Rourke said on ABC. "We show up everywhere, all the time, for everyone."

O'Rourke also repeated that he does not ever intend to run for president.

"We've seen the consequence of a junior senator who leaves the state to pursue the presidency — leaves our priorities, our opportunities, our needs — behind," O'Rourke said, slamming Cruz for running in 2016.