trending:

sponsored:

2024 Candidates

Joe Biden
Joe Biden
Democratic
Donald Trump
Donald Trump
Republican
Ron DeSantis
Ron DeSantis
Republican
Tim Scott
Tim Scott
Republican
Nikki Haley
Nikki Haley
Republican
Vivek Ramaswamy
Vivek Ramaswamy
Republican
View All Candidates
Campaign

Tim Scott hits DeSantis on new Florida curriculum: ‘No silver lining in slavery’

by TheHill.com - 07/27/23 11:22 PM ET
by TheHill.com - 07/27/23 11:22 PM ET
Republican presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks during a town hall meeting, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Ankeny, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Republican presidential candidate and Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) criticized and Florida Gov. Ron Desantis (R) for his state’s new standards on the teaching of Black history. 

Scott rebuked the new curriculum guidelines, including language that Florida students be taught enslaved people “developed skills” that benefited them under the system of American slavery, during a campaign stop in Iowa on Thursday.

When asked by a Politico reporter, the South Carolina senator said there was no upside to the system whatsoever.

“There is no silver lining in slavery,” Scott said. “Slavery was really about separating families, about mutilating humans and even raping their wives. It was just devastating.”

DeSantis has also faced criticism about the curriculum from Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.), the only Black Republican in Florida’s congressional delegation, and Vice President Kamala Harris. Harris called the teachings “propaganda” last week. 

“They dare to push propaganda to our children,” Harris said at the time. “Adults know what slavery really involved. It involved rape. It involved torture. It involved taking a baby from their mother.”

In response to Harris’ comments, DeSantis claimed she lied and that those who read the curriculum would agree with him. 

“Anyone that actually read that and listens to Kamala [Harris] would know that she’s lying,” DeSantis said. “That particular provision about the skills, that was in spite of slavery not because of it.”

It’s not just Florida, however. Republican-led states around the country have cracked down on how race is taught in schools.

States like Alabama, Kentucky, North Carolina and Ohio — along with Florida — have pushed bills that would stop or change how teachers instruct on race. This has included curriculum updates, book bans and providing parents with more say in what their children are taught. 

Tags 2024 GOP presidential primary 2024 presidential election Black history Black history guidelines Byron Donalds Florida Florida Department of education Kamala Harris Ron DeSantis Tim Scott

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. ‘Jackasses,’ ‘little s‑‑‑‑’: GOP congressman curses out teenage ...
  2. Trump charged with trying to delete Mar-a-Lago surveillance footage in new ...
  3. Five revelations from new Trump charges
  4. DeSantis spars with reporter over Florida’s controversial slavery curriculum
  5. Democrats introduce bill to eliminate student loan interest for current ...
  6. DEA chief grilled on Biden’s plans to deschedule marijuana
  7. Time running out to file for $725M Facebook settlement: How to claim your ...
  8. Cori Bush yells at Steve Scalise on House floor: ‘Your bills are racist’
  9. Former Trump administration lawyer on Mar-a-Lago investigation: ‘The evidence ...
  10. Schiff says classified documents case against Trump ‘a lot stronger’ after ...
  11. ‘Shocked’ Schumer issues defense of Senate pages who were cursed at by GOP ...
  12. Rand Paul warns Republicans against falling into impeachment ‘trap’
  13. READ: Superseding indictment says Trump team tried to delete Mar-a-Lago ...
  14. UFO hearing live updates: Lawmakers, witnesses accuse Pentagon of ‘cover up’
  15. Senate passes annual defense bill, teeing up showdown with House
  16. Here are 12 affordable suburbs near unaffordable cities
  17. McConnell freezes at briefing, concerning colleagues
  18. Hawley on new Trump indictment: ‘We cannot allow this to stand’
Load more

Trending Election Stories

DeSantis pushes Trump to debate: ‘Nobody’s entitled to be nominated’

Campaign 07/20/23

Winners and losers from the second fundraising quarter

Campaign 07/15/23

Pro-DeSantis group uses AI version of Trump’s voice in new ad 

Campaign 07/18/23

Biden leads Kennedy by 60 points in New Hampshire: survey

Campaign 07/19/23

Will Hurd: Some GOP voters think ‘Trump is boring’

Campaign 07/20/23