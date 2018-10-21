O'Rourke on calling Cruz 'Lyin' Ted': 'That wasn't the best phrase for me to use'

Senate candidate Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeElection Countdown: Small-donor donations explode | Russian woman charged with midterm interference | Takeaways from North Dakota Senate debate | O'Rourke gives 'definitive no' to 2020 run | Dems hope Latino voters turn Arizona blue White vote is 'fundamental problem' for Texas Dems, political analysts says Houston Chronicle endorses Beto O'Rourke in Texas Senate race MORE (D-Texas) on Sunday backed down after calling his Republican opponent Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzDemocrats slide in battle for Senate O'Rourke's rise raises hopes for Texas Dems down ballot Election Countdown: Small-donor donations explode | Russian woman charged with midterm interference | Takeaways from North Dakota Senate debate | O'Rourke gives 'definitive no' to 2020 run | Dems hope Latino voters turn Arizona blue MORE "Lyin' Ted" during a debate last week, saying he doesn't think that was "the best phrase for me to use."

O'Rourke during the debate said President Trump Donald John TrumpDemocrats slide in battle for Senate Trump believes Kushner relationship with Saudi crown prince a liability: report Christine Blasey Ford to be honored by Palo Alto City Council MORE's 2016 nickname for Cruz "stuck" because it's "true."

"Sen. Cruz isn’t going to be honest," O'Rourke said during the CNN town hall. "He’s dishonest. That’s why [Trump's] nickname ['Lyin' Ted'] stuck — because it’s true."

The Texas representative in recent days has expressed some regrets over the name-calling, saying he "took a step too far" in the "heat of the moment."

"That wasn't the best phrase for me to use, but, you know, I'm going to do my best to stay focused on the future," O'Rourke said during a pre-recorded interview with ABC's "This Week" on Sunday.

O'Rourke during the interview also declined to respond to Trump's attacks on his character, saying he does not want to contribute to "bitterness, name-calling [and] partisanship."

Trump last week called O'Rourke a "flake" and a "lightweight."

"I don’t know that it makes any sense to respond," O'Rourke told ABC News's Paula Faris during the interview.

"The bitterness, name-calling, partisanship … you can add more to it or you can stay focused on the future and why you did this in the first place," he said.

O'Rourke's campaign has gained national attention, with individual donations pouring in from Democrats all over the country, and the candidate raised an eye-popping $38 million in the last quarter.

Recent polls have Cruz leading O'Rourke by between 5 and 9 points. The nonpartisan Cook Political Report in September changed the race from "lean Republican" to "toss-up."