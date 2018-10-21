Live coverage: Gillum clashes with DeSantis in Florida debate

"I’m the guy who can lead Florida and protect our future," he said. "We gotta keep our economy going."
"In Trump’s America, we’ve been led to believe that we gotta step on our neighbor’s shoulder and their backs and their face," Gillum said.
“We deserve a governor who is going to stand up to one of the largest and most powerful lobbies who stand in the way of any common-sense gun reform,” he said.
“What Florida voters understand is that communities will experience crime … The question is what are we going to do about it, and what I’m going to do is take on the NRA and hold them responsible for the rampant crime in our communities,” Gillum added.
DeSantis vowed to take action on gun violence, citing support for protecting school defenses as evidence he would take a stance on preventing school shootings.
“We are going to fix it in terms of school security … I think we need to do more,” he said.
DeSantis added that authorities should also work to “identify those people who should not have access to weapons and should not be on the street at all.”
"Donald Trump promised it and he followed through with it," DeSantis said.
"Donald Trump is weak, and he performs as all weak people do. They become bullies," Gillum said.
"Instead of dealing with drug traffickers, with sex traffickers, they’ve turned their attention to babies, caging them and ripping them away from their mothers," Gillum said. He insisted that he did not want to make Florida a "show me your papers" state.
"If someone’s here illegally...you got to honor the detainer request," he said.
8:40 p.m.
DeSantis was asked by the moderator about a donor to his campaign who reportedly used the n-word and about his comments a day after his primary that Florida voters should not "monkey this up" by electing Gillum.
"Look at my record," DeSantis said, citing his military record and his work as a prosecutor working across races.
“Floridians can know that I'll be a governor for all Floridians," he said.
Gillum came back accusing DeSantis of once being part of a Facebook group that had racists postings. DeSantis strongly denied he did this knowingly.
8:33pm
Gillum defended his record as mayor of Tallahassee against DeSantis’ claims that the city is “crime ridden” with residents fearful of violent crime.
“Under mayor Gillum’s leadership, Tallahassee is the most crime-ridden city in the entire state of Florida. Last year, Tallahassee had the highest rate of murders in the history of the city. People don’t feel safe in Tallahassee … So he has failed the people of Tallahassee with that record,” DeSantis said.
Gillum responded that violent crime is in fact on the decline and suggested DeSantis was being dishonest.
“I preside right now over a city that is experiencing a five-year low in our crime rate … We are the eighth largest city in Florida and 28thin crime. Those are the facts. Not faux facts, real facts,” he said.
“You’re presiding over a very crime-ridden city, and it is dangerous for people,” DeSantis responded.
"We all have friends that sometimes let us down," Gillum said. "And the truth is ... I am not under FBI investigation and neither is my city government. And what we have done is we welcome [the FBI] in."
"He has gone out of his way before he quit his job in Congress to protect Donald Trump," Gillum said.
DeSantis recalled his time as a Navy prosecutor, saying that he worked "hand-in-hand with [the FBI] to bring people to justice."
Gillum strongly defended himself, saying he has no plans or proposals to raise the income tax while also saying under his plan "90 percent of businesses" would still not pay any taxes.
"The Congressman is not well studied on my record," he said, while adding "he's never lead a city. He spent six years in congress" and "never passed a single piece of legislation."
But Gillum proposed to tax a small portion of the "wealthiest corporations" in order to use the funds to invest in public education and help "our young people."
DeSantis again accused Gillum of being a tax-raising Democrat "with a history of supporting higher taxes."
"I can tell you if Andrew’s policies were in place, I wouldn’t have made $15, I would have made zero," he said.
But Gillum said that raising the minimum wage would allow working-class Floridians to pay their rent and buy groceries, while helping them climb the economic ladder.
"The reason why that is important is that when working people get a wage, they go out and they buy groceries, they pay their rent," Gillum said.
"It’s also good for folks like me and for small businesses and folks who right now can’t afford to get access to health care," Gillum said.
"What I don’t want to do is do things like Andrew wants to do, which is a California-style energy policy," DeSantis said.
He also accused Gillum of being mayor of a Tallahassee, while noting the city has been embroiled in a corruption investigation. The FBI is currently investigating corruption in the city regarding the work of lobbyists but Gillum is not part of the probe.
Several Tallahassee officials have been hit with subpoenas, including one demanding information on a business deal between the city and a lobbyist who was a former ally of Gillum.