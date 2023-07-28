Hirsh Singh joins crowded GOP presidential field

Hirsh Singh, an engineer who has unsuccessfully run for multiple offices in New Jersey in recent years, threw his hat into the ring to join the crowded GOP field for president on Thursday

Singh said in a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he is a “lifelong Republican” and “America First” conservative who worked to restore a conservative wing of the New Jersey Republican Party.

He slammed “corruption” from Big Tech and pharmaceutical companies in the video, saying they have “relentlessly attacked our freedoms.”

He accused Big Tech of engaging in censorship of certain viewpoints and seeking “monopoly status by inviting the government to seize control of emerging areas” like artificial intelligence to stop other businesses from joining the industry.

Singh also pushed back against what he called “Bolsheviks,” a reference to the followers of Vladimir Lenin in the Soviet Union, who are “imposing” their ideology on children. He said schools have become “centers of indoctrination,” permanently harming children.

“We need strong leadership to reverse the changes that have occurred in the past few years and restore American values. That is why I have decided to seek the Republican Party’s nomination for the 2024 election for the office of president of the United States,” Singh said.

He called himself the “only pureblood candidate” because he “never gave in to the COVID vaccinations.”

He officially filed his candidacy with the Federal Election Commission on Thursday.

Singh joins a packed field for the Republican nomination of a dozen candidates, with former President Trump as the frontrunner well ahead of his challengers.

Singh said he believes Trump is the “greatest president of my lifetime,” but the country needs “more.”

Singh is a long shot to win or seriously compete for the nomination and lacks previous government experience.

He ran in the Republican primaries for governor of New Jersey in 2017 and 2021, for a House seat in 2018 and for Senate in 2020 but was unsuccessful in winning the GOP nomination. In his most recent run for governor, he campaigned as a more conservative option more closely aligned with Trump than the eventual nominee, Jack Ciattarelli, but he came in third for the nomination.

Singh is one of several long-shot candidates in the race, including former Cranston, R.I., Mayor Steve Laffey, Michigan businessman Perry Johnson and Texas pastor Ryan Binkley.