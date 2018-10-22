Gillum calls DeSantis out for dodging debate question about whether Trump is a 'good role model' for kids

Former GOP Rep. Ron DeSantis Ronald Dion DeSantisFive takeaways from Gillum and DeSantis’s first debate Live coverage: Gillum clashes with DeSantis in Florida debate Miami Herald endorses Gillum for governor MORE (Fla.) on Sunday dodged a question about whether President Trump Donald John TrumpFive takeaways from Gillum and DeSantis’s first debate GOP warns economy will tank if Dems win Gorbachev calls Trump's withdrawal from arms treaty 'a mistake' MORE is “a good role model for the children of Florida," drawing criticism from Democratic opponent Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum in their first gubernatorial debate.

DeSantis began his answer to the question by defending a viral campaign adin which he showed his support for Trump by teaching his kids to “build the wall” with blocks.

“I don’t actually read ‘The Art of the Deal’ to my son, Mason,” he said.

This was the moment of the debate for me: @AndrewGillum gives the PERFECT reaction to DeSantis' weird answer about Trump being a role model for kids. Perfect. And hilarious. #FLGovDebate pic.twitter.com/wP608iIxIA — Tommy Christopher (@tommyxtopher) October 22, 2018

DeSantis then quickly pivoted to talking about the president’s decision to move the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

ADVERTISEMENT

DeSantis praised Trump for his follow-through on the campaign promise to move the embassy, but still declined to say if he is a good role model for kids.

“When you give your word and you follow through with it as an elected official, that is the model that we’re supposed to do,” DeSantis said. “To me, that was true leadership.”

Gillum then called DeSantis out for his answer by saying: “I’m confused by the question.”

After moderator Jake Tapper repeated it, Gillum drew laughs from the audience with his own response.

“That’s what I thought originally, I got confused,” Gillum said. “So, no he’s not! Donald Trump is weak, and he performs as all weak people do: They become bullies.”