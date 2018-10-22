Dem holds single-digit lead in race to replace Franken

Sen. Tina Smith Tina Flint SmithMinnesota GOP Senate candidate compared Michelle Obama to a chimp in Facebook post Minnesota Dems worry about Ellison allegations as state AG race tightens Election Countdown: Minnesota Dems worry Ellison allegations could cost them key race | Dems struggle to mobilize Latino voters | Takeaways from Tennessee Senate debate | Poll puts Cruz up 9 in Texas MORE (D-Minn.) is holding onto a single-digit lead in her battle to stay in the seat to which she was appointed following Sen. Al Franken Alan (Al) Stuart FrankenGOP lawmaker once belittled sexual harassment: 'How traumatizing was it?' Meet the man poised to battle Dems from the White House Minnesota GOP Senate candidate compared Michelle Obama to a chimp in Facebook post MORE’s (D) resignation.

Smith, the state's former lieutenant governor, is leading her GOP challenger, Minnesota state Sen. Karin Housley, by 6 points, according to a new poll from the Star Tribune/MPR News Minnesota.

Housley has faced some national criticism over past comments about former first lady Michelle Obama, former President Obama and Hillary Clinton. But the Star Tribune noted that she has gained support among independent voters. One month ago, Smith held a 7-point lead in the race.

Voters will decide whether Smith or Housley will finish out the remaining two years of Franken’s term. The former Democratic senator left the Senate in January, in the early months of the #MeToo movement, after facing a number of allegations of sexual misconduct.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) is also on the ballot in Minnesota, but is faring better in her race, with a 23-point lead over GOP state Rep. Jim Newberger.

The poll was conducted between Oct. 15-17 among 800 likely voters, and has a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points.