trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Will Hurd: Trump is running for president to stay out of jail

by Brett Samuels - 07/28/23 10:44 AM ET
by Brett Samuels - 07/28/23 10:44 AM ET
Republican presidential candidate Will Hurd
Greg Nash
Republican presidential candidate Will Hurd addresses the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s Road to Majority conference in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

GOP presidential candidate Will Hurd argued Thursday that former President Trump is running for another term in the White House as a means to stay out of jail in the wake of the latest federal charges filed against him.

“Donald Trump is not running for president to make American great again,” Hurd said on CNN. “Donald Trump is not running for president to defend our interests overseas. Donald Trump is not even running to represent the people that voted for him in 2016 and in 2020. Donald Trump is running for president in order for him to stay out of jail.”

Hurd, a former congressman with a national security background who has been sharply critical of Trump, was responding to a superseding indictment filed late Thursday by the Justice Department in the case concerning Trump’s handling of classified documents.

The Justice Department in a new filing accused Trump of attempting to delete surveillance footage at his Mar-a-Lago property.

It accused Trump of acting with Carlos De Oliveira, the property manager of the hotel, and Trump’s other co-defendant, Walt Nauta, in trying to delete the footage.

The indictment notes efforts from De Oliveira, 56, to determine how long security footage was stored on the Mar-a-Lago system. It says he later told another Mar-a-Lago employee that “‘the boss’ wanted the server deleted.”

“I’ve never been indicted and I am not a lawyer, but if you are deleting evidence, it is because you know you are committing a crime,” Hurd said Thursday. “And anybody who supports this, anybody who defends this is complicit in endangering America.”

In addition to the federal charges in Florida, Trump is facing charges in Manhattan over an alleged hush money scheme to keep quiet an affair ahead of the 2016 election. He is also under investigation at the federal level for his efforts to remain in power after losing the 2020 election, and in Georgia for his attempts to overturn the 2020 election results in the state.

Tags Will Hurd

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Senate GOP rallies behind Romney call for winnowing anti-Trump field
  2. ‘Jackasses,’ ‘little s‑‑‑‑’: GOP congressman curses out teenage ...
  3. Former Trump administration lawyer on Mar-a-Lago investigation: ‘The evidence ...
  4. Does Ukraine have a second summer push up its sleeve?
  5. Surprisingly strong economy shifts political calculations
  6. DEA chief grilled on Biden’s plans to deschedule marijuana
  7. Time running out to file for $725M Facebook settlement: How to claim your ...
  8. Trump attorneys fight requirement to review Mar-a-Lago evidence in a secure ...
  9. Cohen to Mar-a-Lago co-defendants: 'Run' from Trump or 'end up behind bars'
  10. Trump charged with trying to delete Mar-a-Lago surveillance footage in new ...
  11. 5 revelations from new Trump charges
  12. McCarthy to talk to Republican who yelled expletives at Senate pages
  13. These 11 senators voted against the must-pass defense spending bill
  14. $1.17M whistleblower settlement raises new questions for embattled DHS ...
  15. Former Harris comms director says ‘noose’ is tightening around Trump’s ...
  16. Democrats introduce bill to eliminate student loan interest for current ...
  17. DeSantis spars with reporter over Florida’s controversial slavery curriculum
  18. Senate passes annual defense bill, teeing up showdown with House
Load more