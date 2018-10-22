Lyft partnering with Latino activist group to take voters to polls after only polling station moved

Lyft is partnering with a Latino activist group to take voters in Dodge City, Kan., to the polls on election day.

Voto Latino announced the partnership after it was announced that the majority-Hispanic city would move its lone polling site outside city limits, more than a mile away from the closest bus stop.

“Dodge City, Kansas is a Latinx-majority city that has had it’s [sic] ONLY polling location moved outside of city limits w/out access by public transportation,” Voto Latino tweeted. “So we’re partnering w Lyft to provide rides to the polls!”

Voto Latino said that brands Steve Madden and Johnnie Walker are also helping sponsor the move, but the group is raising additional funds through ActBlue.

“Due to high demand we won't be able to cover everyone that needs a ride,” the group said.

Dodge City officials recently announced the relocation of the polling place, saying that road construction blocked the old location. The city of 27,000 has just one polling location, which has long been located in a majority-white neighborhood.

Dodge City is the latest location to face complaints of alleged voter suppression as midterms approach.

The Wichita Eagle reported that Latino voter turnout in Dodge City has been lower than the national average, despite the city having a 60 percent Hispanic population.

Lyft and its rival ride-sharing company, Uber, have both announced efforts to take voters to the polls for discounted rates nationwide. Voto Latino has also launched a multimillion-dollar effort to register Hispanic people to vote.

Lyft notes in an August blog post on their website that they are working with Voto Latino, local Urban League affiliates, and the National Federation of the Blind to provide free rides to underserved communities.

“Your voice is important!” the company said in the blog post. “We’re excited to help make it heard in this year’s elections.”

Updated at 11:30 a.m.