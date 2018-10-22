DNC chair: 'I don't use the term blue wave'

Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez Thomas Edward PerezClinton’s top five vice presidential picks Government social programs: Triumph of hope over evidence Labor’s 'wasteful spending and mismanagement” at Workers’ Comp MORE said Monday that he has always thought this year's elections would be close and that he doesn’t use the term “blue wave” to describe a possible big win for his party.

“We always knew that this election was going to be close — I don’t use the term ‘blue wave,’ I always talk about the need for the blocking and tackling,” Perez said in comments on CNN’s “New Day."

“I always talk about the need for organizing, to make sure you’re leading with your values, and that’s how we’ve been winning throughout this year and throughout 2017.”

Perez expressed confidence that Democrats will take control of the House, and spoke confidently about flipping a number of governor seats.

“I don’t think the Democratic advantage has ebbed,” Perez said, citing heightened Democratic voter turnout in the primaries. “We’re talking about the issues that matter most to people.”

Recent polls have shown that Republicans are gaining ground in the battle for control of the Senate, with many crediting the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael KavanaughEx-lawmaker urges Americans to publicly confront officials Pastor tears into Evangelicals for supporting Trump due to abortion stance Manchin wrestles with progressive backlash in West Virginia MORE as a boost for the party.

Democrats are still favored to win back the House majority, though Republicans have expressed hope they can keep Democratic gains under the 23 seats the party needs to win control.

President Trump Donald John TrumpFive takeaways from Gillum and DeSantis’s first debate GOP warns economy will tank if Dems win Gorbachev calls Trump's withdrawal from arms treaty 'a mistake' MORE's approval ratings have been on the rise, which could be helping GOP lawmakers in the battle for control of Congress.

At the same time, Democrats held a a 9-point lead over Republicans in an NBC/Wall Street Journal poll released Sunday that asked people which party they'd prefer to have be in control of Congress.