Trump privately ready to blame Ryan and McConnell if Republicans lose midterms: report

President Trump Donald John TrumpFive takeaways from Gillum and DeSantis’s first debate GOP warns economy will tank if Dems win Gorbachev calls Trump's withdrawal from arms treaty 'a mistake' MORE is privately ready to blame Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellEx-lawmaker urges Americans to publicly confront officials Manchin wrestles with progressive backlash in West Virginia Democrats slide in battle for Senate MORE (R-Ky.) and House Speaker Paul Ryan Paul Davis RyanPelosi, Schumer: Trump 'desperate' to put focus on immigration, not health care Trump urges Dems to help craft new immigration laws: ‘Chuck & Nancy, call me!' Sanders, Harris set to criss-cross Iowa MORE (R-Wis.) should Republicans lose the majority in either chamber, according to Politico.

Politico, citing two people familiar with conversations with the president, reported that Trump views 2020 as “the real election” and doesn’t see the midterms as a referendum on himself, even though that is what he is telling crowds at campaign rallies.

“These are their elections … and if they screw it up, it’s not my fault," Politico reported Trump as saying, citing one person with knowledge of these talks.

Last month in Missouri, Trump told the crowd “get out in 2018, because you're voting for me.”

Trump told The Associated Press last week that he would not accept blame if the GOP loses seats in the midterms.

Ryan, who is set to retire at the end of his term, had a rocky relationship with Trump during the 2016 presidential race.

Trump recently praised McConnell for holding the line on the president’s Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael KavanaughEx-lawmaker urges Americans to publicly confront officials Pastor tears into Evangelicals for supporting Trump due to abortion stance Manchin wrestles with progressive backlash in West Virginia MORE as he faced a contentious hearing process amid sexual misconduct allegations.

Democrats are expected to take the majority in the House and Republicans are predicted to retain control of the Senate, according to FiveThirtyEight.