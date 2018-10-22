Poll: Gillum leads DeSantis by razor-thin margin in Florida governor race

Democrat Andrew Gillum leads Republican Ron DeSantis Ronald Dion DeSantisFive takeaways from Gillum and DeSantis’s first debate Live coverage: Gillum clashes with DeSantis in Florida debate Miami Herald endorses Gillum for governor MORE by 1 point in the Florida gubernatorial race, a statistically insignificant advantage, according to a new poll from St. Pete Polls.

Gillum was favored by 47.4 percent of likely voters, while DeSantis was favored by 46.4 percent, according to the poll, well within the margin of error of 2.5 percentage points.

A poll last week from St. Pete Polls showed Gillum leading by 1.1 points in a race that has been rated a "toss-up" by Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan prognosticator.

Among respondents who had already voted early, 51 percent favored Gillum, compared to 45 percent who backed DeSantis.

Gillum, the Tallahassee mayor, is squaring off against DeSantis, a former three-term congressman who resigned last month to campaign full time. The two are vying to replace term-limited GOP Gov. Rick Scott, who is now running for senator.

The two candidates faced off Sunday night in a heated debate that underscored the intense political divisions at play not just in Florida, but across the U.S. as well.

President Trump Donald John TrumpFive takeaways from Gillum and DeSantis’s first debate GOP warns economy will tank if Dems win Gorbachev calls Trump's withdrawal from arms treaty 'a mistake' MORE has given DeSantis his “full and total endorsement” and on Monday praised DeSantis for his debate performance.

"DeSantis had a great debate victory tonight against Andrew Gillum, a mayor who presides over one of the worst run, and most corrupt, cities in Florida. Ron will build on the great job done by Governor Rick Scott. Gillum will make Florida the next Venezuela!," he said in a tweet.

The poll of 1,575 likely voters in Florida was conducted from Oct. 20-21 by phone.