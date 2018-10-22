Kelsey Grammer invokes family tragedies in crime victims amendments ad

Emmy Award-winning actor Kelsey Grammer invokes the murder of his father and sister in an ad promoting a crime victims' amendment in Georgia and North Carolina.

The former "Frasier" star says in the ad that he supports the amendment, dubbed Marsy's Law, because it gives "equal rights" to crime victims and their families.

"My dad was gunned down in his home at the age of 38," he says. "Six years later, my sister Karen was brutally raped and murdered. She was 18."

He says that he found out his father's killer was released through a tabloid. "It seemed like a cruel joke," he says.

"In my sister’s case, I’ve been allowed a voice in the parol hearings of her case," he says. "That’s not always true in North Carolina."

He urges viewers to vote for the amendment.

North Carolina, Georgia, Kentucky, Florida, Oklahoma and Nevada have crime victims' amendment referendums this November, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The amendment, which is being promoted by national organization Marsy's Law For All, would give crime victims the right to attend any proceeding, the right to receive notice of all court proceedings, the right to be heard during the legal process and the right to "reasonably confer" with their case's prosecutor, according to North Carolina newspaper The News & Observer.