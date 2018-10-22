DeSantis pulls out of editorial board meeting with Florida papers

Republican Florida gubernatorial nominee Ron DeSantis Ronald Dion DeSantisFive takeaways from Gillum and DeSantis’s first debate Live coverage: Gillum clashes with DeSantis in Florida debate Miami Herald endorses Gillum for governor MORE on Monday pulled out of planned meetings with the editorial boards of a chain of newspapers.

The Tallahassee Democrat, one of six papers that make up the USA Today network in Florida, reported that a spokesman for the DeSantis campaign informed the paper that he would not attend a planned editorial board meeting with the newspaper and representatives of the editorial boards of other papers in USA Today's network in Florida.

Editorial board meetings are typically held with political candidates before the newspaper makes its endorsement.

The meeting with DeSantis would have been broadcast on Facebook Live and featured questions from Floridians, according to the Democrat.

DeSantis’s Democratic opponent, Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, is set to meet with the newspaper network next week.

The Hill has reached out to the DeSantis campaign for comment.

DeSantis and Gillum are locked in a statistical tie in the race to replace term-limited GOP Gov. Rick Scott, according to a poll released Monday.