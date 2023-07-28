Glenn Ivey on new Trump charges in documents case: ‘I don’t think it’s making him stronger’

Rep. Glenn Ivey (D-Md.) said he doesn’t think the legal challenges former President Donald Trump faces will help the 2024 GOP frontrunner in a general election.

Ivey, who sits on the House Judiciary Committee, said he thinks the troubles with the law the former president faces are reinforcing his support only among “hardcore” Republican voters. Ivey said the challenges are “ensuring” a Biden win in another head-to-head matchup between the 2020 rivals.

“I don’t think it’s making him stronger for the general election next November,” Ivey said on “The Hill” on NewsNation Friday.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a superseding indictment against Trump in the classified records documents case Thursday, alleging the former president of attempting to delete surveillance footage in Mar-a-Lago. Trump also faces other legal woes including the Manhattan hush money case, the DOJ’s Jan. 6 insurrection case and an election interference case in Fulton County, Ga.