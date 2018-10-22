Trump to fundraise for 3 Republicans running for open seats: report

President Trump Donald John TrumpFive takeaways from Gillum and DeSantis’s first debate GOP warns economy will tank if Dems win Gorbachev calls Trump's withdrawal from arms treaty 'a mistake' MORE will host a fundraiser Thursday in Washington, D.C., for three Republican House candidates, Politico reported Monday.

The three candidates — Jay Webber of New Jersey, Ross Spano of Florida and Carol Miller of West Virginia — are all running for seats being vacated by Republican representatives.

Webber, who is running against Democratic opponent Mikie Sherrill in the race to replace retiring Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen (R) in New Jersey's 11th congressional district, announced last week that Trump would be holding the fundraiser for him.

Politico reported Monday that the fundraiser will also be for Spano and Miller.

Spano is running against Democratic opponent Kristen Carlson in the race for the seat representing Florida's 15th district. The seat is currently held by retiring Rep. Dennis Ross Dennis Alan RossGOP, White House start playing midterm blame game Reshaping US aid to the Palestinians Trump allies want Congress to find anonymous op-ed author MORE (R).

In the race for the seat representing West Virginia's third congressional district, Miller is facing off against Democrat Richard Ojeda. The winner will fill the seat being vacated by Rep. Evan Jenkins Evan Hollin JenkinsJenkins resigns from House, is sworn in on W.Va. Supreme Court More than 50 Dem House challengers outraise GOP incumbents Key Republican says House taking targeted approach to combating opioid epidemic MORE (R), who resigned from the House this fall and was sworn in as a justice on West Virginia's Supreme Court of Appeals.

Prediction models, such as FiveThirtyEight's House forecast and the nonpartisan Cook Political Report, favor Democrats to win control of the House in next month's midterms. To do so, Democrats would need to pick up 23 seats.