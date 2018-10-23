Texas sees massive turnout on first day of early voting

Texas reportedly saw a massive turnout on the first day of early voting in the midterm elections as Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzTrump recounts 2016 feud with Cruz at Houston campaign rally Trump says he’s made up with ‘Beautiful Ted’ Cruz The Hill's 12:30 Report — Trump says he is cutting foreign aid over caravan | Lawmakers point fingers at Saudi crown prince | DNC chair downplays 'blue wave' talk MORE (R-Texas) is locked in a tough reelection battle with Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeTrump recounts 2016 feud with Cruz at Houston campaign rally Election Countdown: Takeaways from heated Florida governor's debate | DNC chief pushes back on 'blue wave' talk | Manchin faces progressive backlash | Trump heads to Houston rally | Obama in Las Vegas | Signs of huge midterm turnout ABC News reporter labels Beto O'Rourke a 'rock star' during interview MORE (D-Texas).

According to The Texas Tribune, several of the state's largest counties saw a stronger turnout at the polls on Monday than on the first day of early voting in the 2014 midterms.

Dallas County reportedly saw a combined 55,384 votes on Monday, a jump from the nearly 26,000 votes that were cast on the first day in 2014.

The San Antonio Express News reported that more than 24,000 votes were cast in person in Bexar County by 4 p.m. on Monday. In comparison, 13,436 people voted on the first day in 2014.

Midland County Election Administrator Deborah Land also told The Tribune that the small county saw 3,546 ballots cast on Monday out of the 84,945 voters registered in the county. According to Land, only 756 voters in the county turned out on the first day in 2014.

O’Rourke’s home county, El Paso County, also reportedly saw a record turnout of 17,131 on Monday by 7 p.m.

Cruz leads O'Rourke by 7 percentage points in an average of recent polling, according to RealClearPolitics.

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates the race a toss-up.