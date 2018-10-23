Trump Jr. stumps for Republican challenger to Donnelly in Indiana Senate race

Donald Trump Jr. Donald (Don) John TrumpElection Countdown: Takeaways from heated Florida governor's debate | DNC chief pushes back on 'blue wave' talk | Manchin faces progressive backlash | Trump heads to Houston rally | Obama in Las Vegas | Signs of huge midterm turnout The Hill's Morning Report — Presented by PhRMA — Early ballots pouring in with 15 days to the midterms O'Rourke's rise raises hopes for Texas Dems down ballot MORE on Monday visited in Indiana to rally support for Senate candidate Mike Braun (R) and Vice President Pence's older brother, congressional candidate Greg Pence (R).

The Indianapolis Star reported that Trump Jr. spoke for roughly 15 minutes at a regional airport near Greenfield, Ind., before attending a fundraiser for Pence. The president's oldest son reportedly portrayed the midterm elections as a critical time to secure support for his father's White House agenda.

"He can't do it by himself," Trump Jr. said. "He needs guys who are willing to get in there to fight, because not everyone on our side fights."

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump Jr. touted his father's accomplishments, and knocked former President Obama for pointing out that the economy was on an upswing when he left office, The Star reported.

Trump Jr. was joined in Indiana by his girlfriend, former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle. State officials also attended the event as part of the Indiana GOP's "Right Track Results Tour."

Braun, a businessman, is hoping to unseat Sen. Joe Donnelly Joseph (Joe) Simon DonnellyDemocrats slide in battle for Senate Conservatives bankrolled and dominated Kavanaugh confirmation media campaign Donnelly parodies 'Veep' in new campaign ad MORE (D), who is among the most vulnerable incumbent senators. President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump to fundraise for 3 Republicans running for open seats: report Trump to nominate former Monsanto exec to top Interior position White House aides hadn’t heard of Trump's new tax cut: report MORE won the state by 20 points in 2016.

A RealClearPolitics average of polls in the Senate race shows Donnelly with a 3.3 percentage point lead, but an Indianapolis Business Journal poll out Monday shows the pair in a statistical tie.

Trump Jr. has been making the rounds on the campaign trail in recent weeks in support of GOP Senate candidates locked in tight races that could help determine control of the Upper Chamber.

He has visited Montana, West Virginia and Michigan, with additional stops planned before the Nov. 6 election.