Poll: Ellison down 7 points to GOP opponent in Minnesota AG race

Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.), the Democratic candidate for state attorney general, is trailing Republican Doug Wardlow by 7 points in a new Star Tribune/MPR News Minnesota Poll.

Thirty-six percent of likely voters backed Ellison, compared to 43 percent support for Wardlow, according to the survey, with about 17 percent of respondents saying they’re undecided just two weeks before Election Day.

A similar poll last month showed Ellison up 5 points.

Ellison has had to navigate an allegation from an ex-girlfriend that he physically abused her in 2016. The lawmaker, once seen as a rising star in the Democratic Party, denies the accusation.

His support among women has significantly eroded since last month’s poll, when Ellison held a 16-point advantage over Wardlow among female voters. He is now leading Wardlow by a single point in that demographic.

The recent poll also shows that almost half of respondents saying they weren't sure whether they believed Karen Monahan, who accused Ellison of physical abuse. About one-third said they believe her and around 20 percent said they don't.

An investigation paid for by the state Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party did not corroborate Monahan’s allegation, and Ellison has called on the House Ethics Committee to investigate.

Ellison may be buoyed by a large gap in name recognition compared to his opponent. Fewer than half of the likely voters surveyed said they recognized Wardlow’s name.

The Star Tribune/MPR News Minnesota poll surveyed 800 likely Minnesota voters from Oct. 15-17 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.