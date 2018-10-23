Arkansas county leaves Dem candidate off ballot in key race

The majority of early voting sites in Arkansas's Garland County were reportedly closed temporarily on Monday after the name of the Democratic nominee for secretary of state was left off the ballots.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported that three of the four early voting site voting sites in Garland County were closed on Monday because Democrat Susan Inman, who is running for secretary of state, was not listed as an choice on the ballots.

“I received a text from a friend who went to the early voting poll and said my name wasn’t on the ballot,” Inman told the publication. “Of course I was in sheer disbelief.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Inman said she contacted the Garland County Election Commission about the matter, which closed the polls after it was confirmed that her name was missing from the ballot.

“This should have never happened,” the Arkansas Democrat said. “This is an actual failure of election officials to check their materials.”

Each of the voting sites have since reportedly re-opened with ballots including Inman’s name. Early voting started in Arkansas on Monday.

Inman urged voters who arrived at the polls and find candidates missing from their ballots to take the ballots to election officials for correction rather than casting a vote on those ballots.

Inman is running against Arkansas Land Commissioner John Thurston (R) for secretary of state.

The state’s current secretary of state, Republican Mark Martin, is barred from seeking re-election by term limits.