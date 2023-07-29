Trump mocks Hurd for ‘ridiculously running’ for president after Iowa attacks

Former President Trump on Saturday mocked fellow Republican presidential candidate Will Hurd, after he was booed during an Iowa GOP event the night before for slamming Trump amid his growing legals woes.

“In Iowa last night I noticed that a little known, failed former Congressman, Will Hurd, is ridiculously running for President,” the former president posted on Truth Social. “He quit Congress because it would have been impossible for him to win in his district — he did a really bad job.”

“Anyway, he got SERIOUSLY booed off the stage when he said I was running ‘to stay out of jail,'” he continued. “Wrong, if I wasn’t running, or running and doing badly (like him & Christie!), with no chance to win, these prosecutions would never have been brought or happened!”

Hurd, a former Texas lawmaker, was booed by a crowd of Iowa Republicans at the Lincoln Dinner after claiming Trump is only running for the White House “to stay out of prison.”

“One of the things we need in our elected leaders: To tell the truth, even if it’s not popular,” he said Friday.

“Donald Trump is not running for president to make American great again. Donald Trump is not even running to represent the people that voted for him in 2016 and in 2020. Donald Trump is running for president to stay out of prison,” Hurd added, as the crowd began to heckle and boo him.

The Texas Republican — who has been a sharp critic of Trump — echoed claims he made earlier this week after the Justice Department levied new charges against the former president in the classified documents case.

The DOJ’s superseding indictment that was filed late Thursday accused Trump of making attempts to delete security footage at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla., that may have shown boxes of classified documents being moved around the property.

The new charges — which bring his count up to 40 in the documents probe — also included two co-conspirators: aide Walt Nauta, who was indicted in the original case, and the Mar-a-Lago property manager Carlos De Oliveira.

Trump called the allegations “ridiculous” and claimed they amounted only to “election interference at the highest level.” He repeated a similar view on Saturday, asking why the Justice Department waited so long to bring the charges.

“Why did the Radical Left Democrat Prosecutors wait so long to bring these ridiculous cases against me,” the former president said in a separate post on Saturday. “They could have been brought years ago but no, they waited to bring them in the middle of my campaign for President because that way they could Interfere and disturb my run for the White House.”

“Two more coming, I guess? What they didn’t count on is the fact that the people of America understand these thugs and lowlifes, and my poll numbers have only gone up!” he added.