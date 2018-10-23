California city council candidate arrested for removing campaign signs

A candidate running for a city council seat in California was arrested for unlawfully removing campaign signs after an on-camera dispute with her rival's husband.

Youngsun “Sunny” Park was arrested on Friday morning in a residential neighborhood, CBS Los Angeles reported Monday.

Local police said they obtained evidence of the offense, which is a misdemeanor, and Park was taken into custody without incident. She was cited and later released by police, CBS reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Park was confronted by her opponent’s husband and video caught her with a collection of anti-Park campaign signs in the backseat of her car.

“No Sunny Park. Carpetbagger,” the signs read. The signs did not disclose who paid for them, but Park accused her rival of producing them.

Park is running against incumbent Mayor Virginia Vaughn for Buena Park’s District 1 seat.

Park shared a video of her confrontation over the signs with Kenny Vaughn, the mayor’s husband, prior to her arrest.

She said in a Facebook post that he followed her, swore at her and harassed her while she collected a few of the signs. She wrote that she was collecting the signs as evidence of her opponent's "dirty tricks."

“Since day one our campaign signs have gone missing or stolen,” Park wrote. “Virginia Vaughn mass produced and placed negative signs with lies about me, and furthermore, these signs DID NOT disclose who paid for them.”

Park's opponent told CBS Los Angeles that Park "is not telling the truth."

“It’s really sad that Sunny Park is not telling the truth on her website,” Vaughn told the outlet. “This has been a fairly decent campaign but every issue always seems to go back to Sunny Park over this last year.”

“I just wish we could get through the election and not be cruel to each other,” she added.