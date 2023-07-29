Trump urges pause on Ukraine aid until agencies turn in ‘every scrap’ of evidence in Biden probe

Former President Trump called for a pause on all aid to Ukraine until several federal agencies provide “every scrap” of evidence they have on alleged “corrupt business dealings” from President Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

Trump said at a rally in Erie, Pa., on Saturday that Biden has been “dragging” the country into conflict with the war between Russia and Ukraine and referenced the copy of the unverified tip that congressional Republicans released last week purporting to show evidence of a scheme to bribe Biden.

The form included secondhand allegations that the Bidens were sent millions of dollars from the CEO of Ukrainian energy company Burisma, which was being investigated by the Ukrainian prosecutor general’s office. Hunter Biden served on the board of Burisma at the time.

Biden, while serving as vice president in the Obama administration, argued that Ukrainian Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin was corrupt and should be fired, threatening to withhold $1 billion in funding for Ukraine unless he was dismissed.

No hard evidence has been shown to demonstrate that Biden pushed for Shokin to be fired to help his son, but Trump and other Republicans have repeatedly alleged a bribery scheme occurred.

“In light of this information, the U.S. Congress should refuse to authorize a single additional payment of our depleted stockpiles… until the FBI, [Justice Department] and [Internal Revenue Service] hand over every scrap of evidence they have on the Biden crime family’s corrupt business dealings,” Trump said.

Trump has previously pushed back against the U.S. providing financial aid to Ukraine in order to oppose Russia’s full-scale invasion of the country. He has claimed that if reelected president he could end the war between the two countries in 24 hours.

The former president also referenced reports that have indicated that U.S. stockpiles of missiles and ammunition have become depleted as the country continues providing weapons to Ukraine. The Pentagon has requested additional funding compared to last year to help grow its munitions.

According to Trump, he often hears complaints that Republicans learn of information like what has been alleged in the form on Biden and “do nothing about it.” He argued that any Republican who does not act on “Democrat fraud” should face a primary challenge for their reelection.

“They don’t fight the way they’re supposed to fight,” he said.

“’Oh, that’s too bad, but we have to worry about other things,’” Trump said, referencing what he claimed some Republicans have said in response to these types of allegations. “You don’t have to worry about other things. You got to stop it.”