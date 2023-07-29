trending:

Campaign

Trump met with chorus of ‘no’s’ after asking if he should attend first GOP debate

by Jared Gans - 07/29/23 9:19 PM ET
Republican presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally, Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Erie, Pa. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Former President Trump was met with a chorus of “no’s” when he asked those in attendance at a rally in Erie, Pa., on Saturday if he should participate in the first GOP presidential debate next month. 

Trump noted that he has received many questions about whether he will attend the first debate hosted by Fox News in Milwaukee on Aug. 23. He has previously hinted that he might skip the debate, arguing that Fox is a “hostile network” and his strong polling that positions him as the frontrunner should mean that he does not need to debate with the other candidates who are far behind him.

“Am I going to stand up there by guys with 0, 1, 2, 3 percent, maybe 4, and have them ask me hostile questions?” he said Saturday. 

“Should I get up there with 10 or 12 hostile people and a hostile network and be abused with terrible questions?” Trump asked the crowd.

The response was a parade of “no’s,” followed by widespread cheers after he asked if he should skip it.

His comments come as he has continues to receive pressure from other GOP candidates to attend the debates. 

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who has most consistently polled in second place to Trump in primary polls, said in an interview on Newsmax earlier this month that no one is “entitled” to the nomination, and the nominee should earn it. 

“I think he should show up and make his case and answer questions like the rest of us,” DeSantis argued.

“I think he ought to debate. I’m gonna debate; I’m gonna be there,” he added. “I think it’s a great opportunity for us to have a great discussion about the country’s future.”

Conservative entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy told NBC News that he would “not let him get away” with not attending the debate. Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley also said Trump should appear on the debate stage to address his legal challenges. 

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) said last month that Trump “can’t avoid” the debates in his presidential run. He said the former president not appearing would not be “fair” and would be “disrespectful” to Republican voters. 

Trump said on Saturday that he has not “made a commitment one way or another.”

