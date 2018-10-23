Trump campaign says total midterm spending will surpass $20M

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump to fundraise for 3 Republicans running for open seats: report Trump to nominate former Monsanto exec to top Interior position White House aides hadn’t heard of Trump's new tax cut: report MORE’s campaign announced Tuesday it will spend more than $20 million to help Republicans preserve their majorities in both chambers of Congress.

Trump, who has traversed the country to hold campaign rallies for Republicans in Senate and House battlegrounds, will spend north of $11 million on rallies. Since early July, his campaign said he’s held 20 rallies and is slated to headline at least 10 more through Nov. 6.

Both Trump and Vice President Pence have been actively campaigning and fundraising throughout the country. The reelection campaign transferred $3 million to the Republican National Committee to give a last-minute boost in the final stretch. Trump’s campaign had already donated money this summer to 107 GOP campaigns totaling $214,000.

The president’s campaign is also heavily investing in advertisements in the final weeks. Starting next Monday, Trump’s campaign will launch a $6 million national TV and digital ad buy that’ll air through Election Day.

“President Trump is all-in for the midterms to lead the GOP to victory on Election Day,” said Brad Parscale, Campaign Manager for Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.

“His winning spirit is energizing Americans across the country to get out the vote and keep the momentum of our America First agenda going strong.”

While Trump won’t be on the ballot in November, he’s hoping his nonstop campaigning will boost turnout among the GOP base. The party that holds the White House historically loses seats in a midterm election.

Democrats need to flip 23 seats to take back the House. The party has better odds of taking the House majority than the Senate, where Democrats face a tough map. Republicans are looking to protect—and expand—their 51-49 seat majority.

Trump was in Houston, Texas on Monday night to boost foe-turned-friend GOP Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzTrump recounts 2016 feud with Cruz at Houston campaign rally Trump says he’s made up with ‘Beautiful Ted’ Cruz The Hill's 12:30 Report — Trump says he is cutting foreign aid over caravan | Lawmakers point fingers at Saudi crown prince | DNC chair downplays 'blue wave' talk MORE, who has faced a strong challenge from Democratic Rep. Beto O’Rourke.

The president is also slated to hold several more rallies this week, which includes Wisconsin on Wednesday, North Carolina on Friday and Illinois on Saturday.