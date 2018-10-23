Poll: Handel leads Dem challenger by 4 points in Georgia House race

Rep. Karen Handel Karen Christine HandelMidterms in 2018 become most expensive in history Dems see blue 'tsunami' in House as Senate path narrows Overnight Health Care: Kavanaugh questioned if Roe v. Wade was 'settled law' in leaked email | Senate to vote next week on opioid package | Officials seek to jail migrant children indefinitely | HHS chief, lawmakers meet over drug prices MORE (R-Ga.), the Republican who narrowly defeated Democrat Jon Ossoff in the state's special House election last year, currently leads her Democratic opponent in November by 4 points, according to a poll released Tuesday.

The JMC Analytics poll finds Handel with the support of 49 percent of registered voters in the district, while her opponent Lucy McBath trails with 45 percent, though 6 percent of voters remain undecided. The lead is within the poll's margin of error of 4.5 percentage points.

The poll finds the Georgia governor's race slightly closer, with Republican Brian Kemp (R), also Georgia's secretary of state, leading Stacey Abrams (D) by just two percentage points.

Meanwhile, Handel's approval rating remains above water, with 48 percent approving and 44 percent disapproving compared to the opposite numbers, or 44 percent approval and 48 percent disapproval, for McBath.

Handel previously defeated Ossoff last year in a special election runoff by about 5 percentage points after Democrats poured tens of millions of dollars into the state hoping to flip the district blue.

The JMC Analytics survey contacted 500 registered voters in Georgia's 6th congressional district between Oct. 13-18.