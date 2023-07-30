Sununu dodges question on supporting third party candidate if Trump is GOP nominee

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) dodged a question on supporting a third party candidate if former President Trump emerges as the GOP presidential nominee.

ABC’s Jonathan Karl asked Sununu on “This Week” whether he would support the third-party push by the political organization No Labels if Trump becomes the Republican nominee for the 2024 presidential election. Sununu reiterated that he will ensure that Trump does not become the GOP nominee in his response.

“No, no, no. Look, I’m gonna make sure Trump isn’t the candidate,” Sununu said. “I know Vote No Labels is doing their thing. It’s an interesting, it’s an interesting opportunity given 70 percent of America, not just Republicans, but America doesn’t want Trump or Biden, right. They don’t want either of them on the ballot.”

“They don’t have a political home they want to go to and that’s the void that I think this No Labels thing would be trying to fill,” he added.

When pushed further on whether he would support the effort by No Labels, Sununu emphasized that the “Republican nominee is not going to be Donald Trump.”

No Labels has been pushing for a bipartisan ticket to land a third-party bid to the White House and has recently launched a campaign in New Hampshire, stoking fears among Democrats that its third-party push will create headaches for the Biden campaign. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) headlined the group’s event earlier this month, fueling speculation he may run on the group’s bipartisan ticket.