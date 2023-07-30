trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Haley on new Trump charges: ‘You shouldn’t be erasing anything unless you have something to hide’

by Lauren Sforza - 07/30/23 11:19 AM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 07/30/23 11:19 AM ET
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley
Tierney L. Cross
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley makes a foreign policy speech on China at the American Enterprise Institute in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley took aim at new allegations brought against former President Trump last week, saying that no one should erase anything unless they had “something to hide.”

“I mean, none of that sounds good,” Haley told Margaret Brennan on CBS’s “Face the Nation.” “The same way it didn’t sound good when Hillary [Clinton] erased her emails. It doesn’t matter if you’re Republican or Democrat. It doesn’t matter if you’re Hillary or if you’re Trump. You shouldn’t be erasing anything unless you have something to hide.”

Haley also reiterated that she would “clean up” the Justice Department if elected to the White House.

“But everybody needs to be treated the same way,” she said. “And that’s what the American people are frustrated about. It’s not that they don’t want people held accountable. They just want everyone to be treated fairly and right now they don’t trust the Department of Justice.”

“If I become president, the first thing we’re going to do is we’re going to make sure we clean up any sort — we’ll clean it up from the top and all of senior management,” she added. “They have weaponized and put politics in the Department of Justice over years.”

Trump was charged with trying to delete surveillance footage from his private residence of Mar-a-Lago in a new superseding indictment last week in the classified documents case. The Justice Department said Trump acted with Carlos de Oliveira, the property manager of the club, and Trump’s other co-defendant Walt Nauta in trying to delete the footage.

He initially pleaded not guilty to the original 37 counts of mishandling classified documents and attempting to keep them from the government last month.

Tags Nikki Haley Trump classified documents

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Murphy says Alito’s Supreme Court seat ‘exists only because of an act ...
  2. Democrat mocks Greene after call for decorum: ‘She showed us a d‑‑‑ pic ...
  3. Fetterman recaps six months in Congress: ‘Fixation on a lot of dumb s—‘
  4. Frustration emerges among GOP spending ‘cardinals’ as conservatives push ...
  5. RFK Jr. and Ramaswamy coming up fast in the outside lanes
  6. Trump attorney calls him ‘the most ethical American I know’ in wake of ...
  7. Democrats balk at Alito assertion that Congress has ‘no authority’ over ...
  8. ‘Facebook Files’ show Biden’s administration even targeted jokes for ...
  9. Russia takes a dangerous turn in its war on Ukraine
  10. ‘Jackasses,’ ‘little s‑‑‑‑’: GOP congressman curses out teenage ...
  11. Ramaswamy doubles down on pledge to pardon Trump amid fresh charges
  12. Charging interest on student loan debt is actually a good thing
  13. The Memo: McConnell and Feinstein’s stumbles raise awkward questions on age
  14. Christie says Trump could be ‘out on bail’ in four cases by August GOP ...
  15. Trump urges pause on Ukraine aid until agencies turn in ‘every scrap’ of ...
  16. Christie on new Trump charges: ‘These guys were acting like the Corleones ...
  17. Alito says Congress has ‘no authority’ to regulate Supreme Court
  18. Incandescent light bulb ban goes into effect next week
Load more

Trending Election Stories

DeSantis’s rocky week adds to image of campaign in crisis

Campaign 07/27/23

Tim Scott hits DeSantis on new Florida curriculum: ‘No silver lining in slavery’

Campaign 07/27/23

DeSantis cuts one-third of campaign staff amid effort to reset

Campaign 07/25/23

Winners and losers from the second fundraising quarter

Campaign 07/15/23

Burgum’s campaign says he’s qualified for first GOP debate

Campaign 07/25/23