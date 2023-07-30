Haley on new Trump charges: ‘You shouldn’t be erasing anything unless you have something to hide’

GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley took aim at new allegations brought against former President Trump last week, saying that no one should erase anything unless they had “something to hide.”

“I mean, none of that sounds good,” Haley told Margaret Brennan on CBS’s “Face the Nation.” “The same way it didn’t sound good when Hillary [Clinton] erased her emails. It doesn’t matter if you’re Republican or Democrat. It doesn’t matter if you’re Hillary or if you’re Trump. You shouldn’t be erasing anything unless you have something to hide.”

Haley also reiterated that she would “clean up” the Justice Department if elected to the White House.

“But everybody needs to be treated the same way,” she said. “And that’s what the American people are frustrated about. It’s not that they don’t want people held accountable. They just want everyone to be treated fairly and right now they don’t trust the Department of Justice.”

“If I become president, the first thing we’re going to do is we’re going to make sure we clean up any sort — we’ll clean it up from the top and all of senior management,” she added. “They have weaponized and put politics in the Department of Justice over years.”

Trump was charged with trying to delete surveillance footage from his private residence of Mar-a-Lago in a new superseding indictment last week in the classified documents case. The Justice Department said Trump acted with Carlos de Oliveira, the property manager of the club, and Trump’s other co-defendant Walt Nauta in trying to delete the footage.

He initially pleaded not guilty to the original 37 counts of mishandling classified documents and attempting to keep them from the government last month.