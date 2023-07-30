trending:

Campaign

Haley dodges question on whether Trump should drop out of 2024 race

by Lauren Sforza - 07/30/23 11:50 AM ET
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley
Greg Nash
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley is seen after addressing the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s Road to Majority conference in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley sidestepped a question on whether former President Trump should drop out of 2024 presidential race.

“While I think he was the right president at the right time, you know, earlier and while I think his policies were good, I don’t think he’s the right president at the right time going forward,” Haley told CBS’s Margaret Brennan on “Face the Nation” when asked whether Trump should continue to seek the White House.

“I think we’ve got to move forward. We can’t have a general election where we are handing it over to Kamala Harris, because we’re dealing with indictments and court cases and legal issues of President Trump,” she continued.

Haley, former governor of South Carolina who worked as an ambassador during the Trump administration, continued to dodge the question when pressed further on whether she is calling on Trump to drop out of the race.

“Well, none of us want to be talking about indictments,” Haley said. “I don’t even know if it’s the third, fourth or fifth indictment right now but what I can tell you is it’s a distraction. And frankly, the media is talking about it nonstop. But when I do these town halls, the American public is not talking to me about that.”

New charges in the Justice Department’s classified documents case were brought against Trump last week, accusing him of trying to delete Mar-a-Lago surveillance footage. He pleaded not guilty last month to the 37 original charges brought against him in the case, including mishandling classified documents and attempting to keep them from the government.

Trump could also face a second federal indictment in connection with his involvement in efforts to overturn the election as the Washington, D.C., grand jury met last week in another special counsel probe into Trump’s efforts to remain in power after losing the 2020 election.

