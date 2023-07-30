trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Hutchinson says GOP candidates who promise Trump pardons are ‘not serving our system of justice well’

by Lauren Sforza - 07/30/23 12:17 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 07/30/23 12:17 PM ET
Republican presidential candidate Asa Hutchinson
Greg Nash
Republican presidential candidate Asa Hutchinson addresses the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s Road to Majority conference in Washington, D.C., on Friday, June 23, 2023.

GOP presidential candidate Asa Hutchinson said took aim at Republican presidential candidates who have said they would pardon former President Trump if they are elected to the White House.

CBS’s Margaret Brennan asked Hutchinson on “Face the Nation” if he believed Trump should be pardoned “for the good of the country,” which is what former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley has suggested. This comes as Trump faces additional charges in the classified documents case and a potential second federal indictment over his alleged involvement in attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

“No. First of all, there should not be any discussion during a presidential campaign,” he said. “You don’t put pardons out there to garner votes. That is premature. Obviously, if there’s a conviction —.”

Brennan interjected him to ask if he thinks Haley is using pardons to gain votes.

“Well, I think that anybody who promises pardons during the presidential campaign is not serving our system of justice well and it’s inappropriate,” Hutchinson responded.

Haley, along with a handful of other GOP presidential candidates, have said they will consider pardoning Trump if they are elected to the White House. Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy on Sunday doubled down on his pledge to pardon Trump amid fresh charges filed against the former president.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has also said he does not think it would be good for the country if Trump went to prison when discussing the possibility of a pardon for the former president last week. Former Vice President Mike Pence said last month that any talk of pardoning Trump is “premature.”

Tags Asa Hutchinson Trump classified documents

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Murphy says Alito’s Supreme Court seat ‘exists only because of an act ...
  2. Fetterman recaps six months in Congress: ‘Fixation on a lot of dumb s—‘
  3. Democrat mocks Greene after call for decorum: ‘She showed us a d‑‑‑ pic ...
  4. Trump attorney calls him ‘the most ethical American I know’ in wake of ...
  5. RFK Jr. and Ramaswamy coming up fast in the outside lanes
  6. Frustration emerges among GOP spending ‘cardinals’ as conservatives push ...
  7. Russia takes a dangerous turn in its war on Ukraine
  8. ‘Facebook Files’ show Biden’s administration even targeted jokes for ...
  9. Democrats balk at Alito assertion that Congress has ‘no authority’ over ...
  10. Christie says Trump could be ‘out on bail’ in four cases by August GOP ...
  11. The Memo: McConnell and Feinstein’s stumbles raise awkward questions on age
  12. Ramaswamy doubles down on pledge to pardon Trump amid fresh charges
  13. Trump urges pause on Ukraine aid until agencies turn in ‘every scrap’ of ...
  14. Charging interest on student loan debt is actually a good thing
  15. Time running out to file for $725M Facebook settlement: How to claim your ...
  16. Christie on new Trump charges: ‘These guys were acting like the Corleones ...
  17. Peter Strzok claims new Trump charges highlight ‘the danger that he poses to ...
  18. ‘Jackasses,’ ‘little s‑‑‑‑’: GOP congressman curses out teenage ...
Load more

Trending Election Stories

DeSantis’s rocky week adds to image of campaign in crisis

Campaign 07/27/23

Tim Scott hits DeSantis on new Florida curriculum: ‘No silver lining in slavery’

Campaign 07/27/23

DeSantis cuts one-third of campaign staff amid effort to reset

Campaign 07/25/23

Winners and losers from the second fundraising quarter

Campaign 07/15/23

Burgum’s campaign says he’s qualified for first GOP debate

Campaign 07/25/23