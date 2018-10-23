Trailing GOP Senate candidate invokes opponent's underdog victory in fundraising push

John James, the Republican running for Michigan's U.S. Senate seat against incumbent Sen. Debbie Stabenow Deborah (Debbie) Ann StabenowElection Countdown: Dems outraise GOP in final stretch | 2018 midterms already most expensive in history | What to watch in second Cruz-O'Rourke debate | Trump raises 0M for reelection | Why Dems fear Avenatti's approach Republican Senate candidate apologizes after swastika spotted in campaign ad Poll: Dem Stabenow has 9-point lead over Republican James in Michigan Senate race MORE (D) on Tuesday recalled his opponent's own underdog victory in 2000 in a fundraising push as he trails Stabenow in most polling.

James pointed out in a tweet Tuesday that the polling deficit he faces between himself and Stabenow is just half the size of the gap Stabenow faced days before the election in 2000.

"14 days out in 2000 -> @Stabenow was down 14 & won," James tweeted. "14 days out in 2018 -> We’re 7 points away & closing in quickly! Donate NOW to help us keep SURGING in the polls!"

14 days out in 2018 -> We’re 7 points away & closing in quickly! Donate NOW to help us keep SURGING in the polls! >https://t.co/d6yyNnbxbZ< #LetsFlyMI #MISen #TeamJohnJames pic.twitter.com/slefWmlWjI — John James (@JohnJamesMI) October 23, 2018

James's source for his polling numbers was unclear, however, as a RealClearPolitics average of polls shows Stabenow ahead by as much as 16 points, with James trailing by 9 points in the most recent survey by Mitchell Research earlier this month.

Stabenow's campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill, and James's campaign did not immediately return a request for clarification on its poll numbers.

An Opensecrets.org analysis of the race shows James trailing Stabenow in fundraising by almost $10 million over the course of the race, while James has spent a little more than a third of the money Stabenow has spent on her reelection bid.

Republicans are eyeing Stabenow's seat as a potential pickup as the party seeks to maintain control of the Senate and the House in November's midterms. Democrats need two seats in the Senate and 23 in the House for control of both houses of Congress.