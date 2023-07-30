Bill Barr on having to vote between Trump and Biden: ‘I’ll jump off that bridge when I get to it’

Former Attorney General Bill Barr said that he opposes former President Trump getting the 2024 GOP nomination but declined whether to say he would support him in the general election if pitted against President Biden.

“I have made clear that I strongly oppose Trump for the nomination and will not endorse Trump,” Barr told NBC News in a survey of former Cabinet officials about whether or not they would support Trump’s reelection. When asked how he would vote if Trump faced Biden in the general election, Barr offered a more dire take on a popular idiom: “I’ll jump off that bridge when I get to it.”

The NBC News poll reached out to 44 former members of Trump’s administration to ask whether they would support Trump’s third bid to the White House. Most did not respond, and just four, including his former chief of staff Mark Meadows, said they would support him during the 2024 presidential election.

Barr has been a strong critic of the former president over the past year and has been one of several former Trump administration officials who have broken with the former president since the 2020 election and a federal indictment that includes 40 charges of mishandling classified documents and obstruction of justice. Barr said last month that Trump was a “consummate narcissist,” adding that the former president regularly “engages in reckless conduct.”

Barr has also called an existing indictment, before additional charges were revealed last week, “damning” against Trump, saying that the former president was “wrong” to take classified documents.