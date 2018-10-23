Illinois gov launches bleeped-out campaign ad saying state would be 'f---ed' under his opponent

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner (R) has launched a new campaign ad that declares his stated “f----d” if voters elect his opponent.

The ad, “Unholy Union,” depicts actors playing Democratic gubernatorial candidate J.B. Pritzker and Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan (D) in a wedding ceremony.

The Pritzker and Madigan lookalikes exchange vows, which include a commitment to become “unlawful [partners] in destruction, to raise property taxes, corrupt government and bankrupt Illinois' future.”

“By the power vested in me, I now pronounce Illinois f----d,” the officiant says. The vulgarity is bleeped out, but his lips and pronunciation of the word are clearly visible.

The TV ad launched Tuesday, according to The Chicago Tribune.

Pritzker has a nearly 16-point margin on the incumbent, according to a RealClearPolitics average of recent polls.