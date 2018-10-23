CNN uses Gillum's swipe at Fox News in new promo

CNN is using a moment from Monday’s Florida gubernatorial debate between Democrat Andrew Gillum and Republican Ron DeSantis Ronald Dion DeSantisElection Countdown: Takeaways from heated Florida governor's debate | DNC chief pushes back on 'blue wave' talk | Manchin faces progressive backlash | Trump heads to Houston rally | Obama in Las Vegas | Signs of huge midterm turnout DeSantis pulls out of editorial board meeting with Florida papers Florida gubernatorial race will swing on Trump's approval rating, says campaign reporter MORE in a new promo that takes a swipe at Fox News.

A new 6-second TV ad from CNN began circulating on Twitter and reportedly aired on the network on Tuesday, according to Mediaite.

“This is CNN, not Fox,” Gillum said during the debate, in a clip in the ad. “You have to bring facts to the conversation.”

The promo spot ends with CNN’s “Facts First” slogan.

CNN now using Democratic Florida gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum's swipe at Fox News as a 'Facts First' TV ad pic.twitter.com/76FnvI9lM8 — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) October 23, 2018

The Hill has reached out to CNN and Fox News for comment.

CNN first began running "facts first" ads last year in what appeared to be a swipe at President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump to fundraise for 3 Republicans running for open seats: report Trump to nominate former Monsanto exec to top Interior position White House aides hadn’t heard of Trump's new tax cut: report MORE.

The network hosted Monday's televised debate ahead of next month’s election.

Gillum’s dig at Fox News came while the two verbally sparred over crime statistics in the state.

DeSantis accused the Tallahassee Mayor of “presiding over the city that’s out of control in terms of crime.”

“You know, when you have the record number of murders, in fact, the guy running to succeed him as mayor was his former chief of staff and he’s sending out literature to voters saying most murders in history last year,” DeSantis said. “Something needs to change.”

“Thats right — Andrew couldn’t keep Tallahassee safe,” DeSantis continued. “He’s not the guy to keep Florida families safe.”

Gillum fired back by comparing DeSantis to Trump.

“Alright well, Ron is being Don, and that’s Donald Trump, neglecting all sense of reason and facts,” Gillum said. “I preside over a city that is experiencing a five-year low in our crime rate, on trajectory to be at a 20-year low in our crime rate. No matter of restatement of what he has to say is going to change the facts.”

“This is CNN, not Fox. You have to bring facts to the conversation,” he added.

A CNN poll from earlier Monday found that Gillum holds a 12-point lead over DeSantis with just two weeks of campaigning left.