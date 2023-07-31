trending:

Campaign

Trump tops DeSantis by 37 points in new GOP poll

by Miranda Nazzaro - 07/31/23 7:53 AM ET
(AP Photo/Meg Kinnard/Charlie Neibergall)

Former President Trump holds a wide lead in the Republican presidential race, according to a new poll, topping Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis by 37 points.

The New York Times/Sienna College poll found Trump leading DeSantis, 54 to 17 percent, among likely Republican primary voters while no other candidate reached over 3 percent support. 

DeSantis trails in some of the Republican Party’s largest voter groups, with only 9 percent of support from voters at least 65 years old and 13 percent from those without a college degree. Sixty-five percent Republicans who consider themselves “very conservative” also said they support Trump, while DeSantis secured only 15 percent, according to the survey. 

Eliminating all other GOP candidates, Republican voters still showed overwhelming support for Trump in a hypothetical one-on-one matchup with DeSantis, with Trump earning 62 percent support compared to DeSantis’s 31 percent. 

Other GOP White House hopefuls including former Vice President Mike Pence, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and Sen. Tim Scott (S.C.) earned 3 percent support each while entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie each received 2 percent support.

Despite Trump’s growing legal battles, the survey showed Trump leading the GOP race in almost all demographic, regional and ideological groups, pollsters said, including leads among varying age groups, education levels, gender, and those in suburbs, cities and rural areas. 

The survey of 1,329 registered voters, with an oversample of 818 of likely Republican primary voters, conducted July 23 to July 27, has a margin of error of 3.67 percentage points for all registered voters and 3.96 percent points for GOP voters.

