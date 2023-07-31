trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Planned Parenthood Action Fund endorsing 5 Senate Democrats in reelection bids

by Caroline Vakil - 07/31/23 10:12 AM ET
by Caroline Vakil - 07/31/23 10:12 AM ET
Demonstrators hold signs as they rally outside the Supreme Court building during the Women’s March in Washington, Saturday, June 24, 2023. Abortion rights and anti-abortion activists held rallies Saturday in Washington and across the country to call attention to the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling on June 24, 2022, which upended the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Planned Parenthood Action Fund (PPFA) announced Monday that it is backing five Senate Democrats in their reelection bids.

The abortions rights group is endorsing Democratic Sens. Tammy Baldwin (Wis.), Sherrod Brown (Ohio), Kirsten Gillibrand (N.Y.), Jacky Rosen (Nev.), and Jon Tester (Mont.). Brown and Tester are among three Democrats up for reelection this year in states that former President Trump won in 2020.

Politico Playbook was the first to report the endorsements. The announcement comes as the party looks to make abortion a key issue again heading into 2024.

“These senators have been loud, unapologetic allies in the fight for reproductive freedom, and we need them to continue this critical work. They believe — like the majority of the country — that abortion is health care and that reproductive health care decisions should stay between patients and their medical providers, not politicians,” PPFA President Alexis McGill Johnson said in a statement.

Senate Democrats are defending twice as many seats next fall as Republicans, including a handful of members in battleground states such as West Virginia, Ohio, Montana, Nevada and Arizona.

Democrats are still waiting on key incumbents — Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) — to make their decisions over whether they will pursue reelection.

Manchin, who has also flirted with a presidential bid, has said he’ll decide his plans later this year. Sinema has stayed mum on her timeline.

Tags 2024 Senate elections abortion rights Jacky Rosen Joe Manchin Jon Tester Kirsten Gillibrand Kyrsten Sinema Sherrod Brown Tammy Baldwin

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. High school boys are trending conservative
  2. Trump, DeSantis aides spar over former president’s spending on legal fees
  3. McConnell’s health puts focus on shadow race to replace him 
  4. Democratic Caucus chair says shutdown is looming because ‘the far right is ...
  5. GOP leaders strike out on getting Tuberville to bend
  6. Georgia prosecutor: Sheriff ‘doing something smart’ by installing security ...
  7. US employers are stuck in a hiring catch-22
  8. White House takes the gloves off ahead of 2024
  9. Nancy Mace says Biden impeachment talk puts House GOP majority at risk 
  10. New income-driven student loan repayment plan available to borrowers
  11. Time running out to file for $725M Facebook settlement: How to claim your ...
  12. Russia’s warmongers are turning against Putin
  13. The Hill’s Morning Report — Two faces of Trump’s sway
  14. Lawmakers set to face ticking clock on health care priorities
  15. Kamala the insincere: The truth about Florida’s education standards
  16. Trump: McConnell freeze-up ‘a sad thing to see’
  17. Russia takes a dangerous turn in its war on Ukraine
  18. Biden campaign co-chair: Code of conduct for presidential family members ‘may ...
Load more

Trending Election Stories

DeSantis’s rocky week adds to image of campaign in crisis

Campaign 07/27/23

Tim Scott hits DeSantis on new Florida curriculum: ‘No silver lining in slavery’

Campaign 07/27/23

DeSantis cuts one-third of campaign staff amid effort to reset

Campaign 07/25/23

Winners and losers from the second fundraising quarter

Campaign 07/15/23

Burgum’s campaign says he’s qualified for first GOP debate

Campaign 07/25/23