trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Top House Democratic PAC urging members to lean into economy

by Jared Gans - 07/31/23 10:10 AM ET
by Jared Gans - 07/31/23 10:10 AM ET
President Biden speaks at a shipyard in Philadelphia, Thursday, July 20, 2023. Biden is visiting the shipyard to push for a strong role for unions in tech and clean energy jobs.
AP Photo/Susan Walsh
President Biden speaks at a shipyard in Philadelphia, Thursday, July 20, 2023. Biden is visiting the shipyard to push for a strong role for unions in tech and clean energy jobs.

A super PAC that works to help Democrats get elected to the House is calling on them to promote the economy and the party’s successes as Congress goes on recess for the next month. 

House Majority PAC said in a memo to congressional Democrats on Monday that the party must emphasize its accomplishments at the national and local level heading into the 2024 election. The memo said the PAC conducted research showing Democrats “dramatically” improve their position when they are proactive in speaking about the economy. 

“Go on offense, and build the contrast with the MAGA House Republicans immediately,” it states. 

The memo, which was first reported by Politico, references several key legislative accomplishments of the Biden administration, including the bipartisan infrastructure package, the CHIPS and Science Act and the Inflation Reduction Act. 

The chips legislation provided billions of dollars in incentives for manufacturers to build domestic semiconductor plants, while the Inflation Reduction Act made significant investments in climate programs, allowed Medicare to negotiate on some drug prices and raised taxes on large corporations, among other initiatives. 

The memo also states that “month after month” has shown President Biden’s “Bidenomics” economic policy is working.

The push to highlight economic issues comes as Biden’s approval rating, especially on the economy, remains underwater. A CNBC All-America Economic Survey earlier this month found that 37 percent of Americans approved of Biden’s handling of the economy, compared to 58 percent who disapproved. 

The PAC said Democrats need to point to continued job growth that dropped the unemployment rate to 3.6 percent last month and declining inflation as evidence of the party’s success. 

The memo also urges Democrats to target Republicans as “extremist” and threatening economic progress. It said they should note the battle over raising the debt ceiling in the spring and the potential government shutdown in September if Congress does not pass the 12 annual appropriations bills to fund the government. 

The PAC also called on Democrats to go on offense over abortion, pointing to the annual defense bill the Republican-controlled House passed that would prohibit the Department of Defense from reimbursing service members who travel to receive an abortion.

Tags Biden administration Economy House Democrats House Majority PAC Joe Biden

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump, DeSantis aides spar over former president’s spending on legal fees
  2. High school boys are trending conservative
  3. McConnell’s health puts focus on shadow race to replace him 
  4. Democratic Caucus chair says shutdown is looming because ‘the far right is ...
  5. GOP leaders strike out on getting Tuberville to bend
  6. Georgia prosecutor: Sheriff ‘doing something smart’ by installing security ...
  7. New income-driven student loan repayment plan available to borrowers
  8. White House takes the gloves off ahead of 2024
  9. US employers are stuck in a hiring catch-22
  10. The Hill’s Morning Report — Two faces of Trump’s sway
  11. Time running out to file for $725M Facebook settlement: How to claim your ...
  12. Nancy Mace says Biden impeachment talk puts House GOP majority at risk 
  13. Biden campaign co-chair: Code of conduct for presidential family members ‘may ...
  14. Russia’s warmongers are turning against Putin
  15. Trump: McConnell freeze-up ‘a sad thing to see’
  16. Facebook settlement checks: Can you still get a payment if you deleted your ...
  17. Teamsters leader on tentative deal with UPS: ‘This is not just going to ...
  18. Lawmakers set to face ticking clock on health care priorities
Load more