Biden campaign co-chair: Code of conduct for presidential family members ‘may be worth looking at’

by Alex Gangitano - 07/31/23 10:17 AM ET
Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.), a co-chairman of President Biden’s reelection campaign, on Sunday suggested it may be worth looking at a code of conduct for family members of presidents.

NBC “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd asked Coons if Congress should try to address creating a code of conduct for presidential family members, including sons and daughters of sitting presidents.

“That may be worth looking at, because frankly, as you referenced, Jared Kushner wasn’t just a private citizen,” Coons said, referring to former President Trump’s son-in-law.

Todd responded, “So if you’re outraged about Hunter Biden, you should be outraged about Jared Kushner.”

“You can’t pick and choose,” Coons said.

Coons also mentioned that the Senate has been working on trying to get the Supreme Court to adopt a code of ethics, similar to how members of Congress have to disclose their assets and stock holdings.

Coons comments some as Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, has been in the spotlight over his legal issues. The younger Biden appeared in a Delaware court last week, where his plea deal on federal tax and gun charges was put on hold by a judge who questioned the scope of the agreement. 

Hunter Biden has faced other legal issues over a daughter he has in Arkansas. The young girl’s mother filed a paternity suit against him in May 2019, and he appeared in court this May. In June, he reached a settlement in his child support case after being ordered to sit for a deposition under oath to answer questions about his finances.

The president made his first public remarks about his 4-year-old grandchild Friday, after silence from the White House over the young girl.

