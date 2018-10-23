Rahm Emanuel: Midterms will be 'a blue wave with a red undertow'

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel (D) on Tuesday warned that President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump to fundraise for 3 Republicans running for open seats: report Trump to nominate former Monsanto exec to top Interior position White House aides hadn’t heard of Trump's new tax cut: report MORE is motivating his base ahead of the midterm elections, where Democrats hope to see a so-called blue wave sweep them to victory in both chambers.

"I happen to think this is a blue wave election with a red undertow,” Emanuel told CNN.

The former chief of staff in the Obama White House said he thinks President Trump has had success in motivating his base and boosting GOP voter energy in the weeks ahead of the election.

“[Trump has] energized his base," he said. "And he's trying to do that with every trick or trade that he has, and even, as he just acknowledged, not being honest about things."

Emanuel’s comments come just two weeks ahead of midterms. Though Democrats have long expressed confidence in a “blue wave,” GOP prospects to have benefitted from the successful confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael KavanaughAmy Schumer announces pregnancy alongside midterm endorsements Dems lower expectations for 'blue wave' Overnight Health Care — Presented by Purdue Pharma — Trump officials ease restrictions on ObamaCare waivers | Dems say changes weaken pre-existing condition protections | Spending on health lobbying rises MORE.

Democrats are still expecting to take back the majority in the House, but their hopes for gaining seats in the Senate have dwindled in recent days.

Emanuel also expressed confidence about Democrats’ position in a number of gubernatorial races.

Other Democratic leaders, including DNC Chair Tom Perez Thomas Edward PerezClinton’s top five vice presidential picks Government social programs: Triumph of hope over evidence Labor’s 'wasteful spending and mismanagement” at Workers’ Comp MORE, have cautioned their party against the term “blue wave.”

“We always knew that this election was going to be close — I don’t use the term ‘blue wave,’ I always talk about the need for the blocking and tackling,” Perez said Monday.