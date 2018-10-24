O’Rourke yard signs set on fire outside Dallas

Several campaign yard signs for Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) were set on fire in a Dallas suburb this week.

Five signs, all in support of Democratic candidates including O'Rourke, were set ablaze Monday night, according to the Dallas Morning News. O'Rourke is looking to unseat Sen. Ted Cruz (R) on Nov. 6.

All the vandalized signs were located in the same neighborhood and reported to the police in roughly the same time period.

Yard signs for Colin Allred, a Democrat challenging Rep. Pete Sessions (R), were also set on fire.

"People need to keep in mind that harming signs is against the law, end of story," said Dallas County Republican Party Chairwoman Missy Shorey.

Dallas County Democratic Party Chairwoman Carol Donovan told the Dallas Morning News that she had heard of yard signs being stolen, but not set on fire.

O’Rourke’s battle with Cruz has drawn national attention and record fundraising. O’Rourke set a Senate campaign record for raising more than $38 million in the third quarter.

President Trump visited Houston on Monday for a rally in support of Cruz.

Cruz leads O'Rourke by 5 points, according to an Ipsos poll released Wednesday in partnership with Reuters and the University of Virginia Center for Politics.