trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Sununu says ‘crybaby’ Trump won’t concede after he loses GOP primary

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 07/31/23 12:20 PM ET
by Dominick Mastrangelo - 07/31/23 12:20 PM ET
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu speaks at the Republican Jewish Coalition annual leadership meeting on Nov. 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) is predicting that former President Trump will not be the GOP nominee for president in 2024 and that he will not exit the race gracefully.

“Look after he loses, I don’t think he’s going quietly,” Sununu said on a recent episode of conservative pundit Hugh Hewitt’s radio show. “He’s kind of a crybaby in that sense. He’s always — have you seen his speeches?”

Pressed on if he would support Trump over a Democrat in the general election, Sununu replied, “Oh, I’m going to support the Republican; there’s no question about that.”

Most national polls show Trump with a sizable lead over other GOP hopefuls like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence and several others.

Sununu himself was speculated as a possible 2024 GOP primary candidate, but early this summer announced he does not plan to run against Trump.

A frequent critic of the former president, Sununu recently dodged questions on whether he would support a third-party run for the presidency, saying, “I’m gonna make sure Trump isn’t the candidate.”

Tags Chris Sununu Hugh Hewitt

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Georgia judge rejects Trump effort to quash Fulton County investigation
  2. High school boys are trending conservative
  3. New income-driven student loan repayment plan available to borrowers
  4. Trump, DeSantis aides spar over former president’s spending on legal fees
  5. Trump expects to be indicted on Jan. 6 charges ‘any day now’
  6. McConnell’s health puts focus on shadow race to replace him 
  7. Georgia prosecutor: Sheriff ‘doing something smart’ by installing security ...
  8. White House takes the gloves off ahead of 2024
  9. Hunter Biden associate Devon Archer gives closed-door interview
  10. US employers are stuck in a hiring catch-22
  11. DeSantis has been ‘very flawed candidate’: GOP strategist Ed Rollins
  12. Democratic Caucus chair says shutdown is looming because ‘the far right is ...
  13. Time running out to file for $725M Facebook settlement: How to claim your ...
  14. Biden campaign co-chair: Code of conduct for presidential family members ‘may ...
  15. GOP leaders strike out on getting Tuberville to bend
  16. Nancy Mace says Biden impeachment talk puts House GOP majority at risk 
  17. Former Russian president warns of nuclear response if Ukraine counteroffensive ...
  18. Teamsters leader on tentative deal with UPS: ‘This is not just going to ...
Load more