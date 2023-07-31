Sununu says ‘crybaby’ Trump won’t concede after he loses GOP primary

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) is predicting that former President Trump will not be the GOP nominee for president in 2024 and that he will not exit the race gracefully.

“Look after he loses, I don’t think he’s going quietly,” Sununu said on a recent episode of conservative pundit Hugh Hewitt’s radio show. “He’s kind of a crybaby in that sense. He’s always — have you seen his speeches?”

Pressed on if he would support Trump over a Democrat in the general election, Sununu replied, “Oh, I’m going to support the Republican; there’s no question about that.”

Most national polls show Trump with a sizable lead over other GOP hopefuls like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence and several others.

Sununu himself was speculated as a possible 2024 GOP primary candidate, but early this summer announced he does not plan to run against Trump.

A frequent critic of the former president, Sununu recently dodged questions on whether he would support a third-party run for the presidency, saying, “I’m gonna make sure Trump isn’t the candidate.”