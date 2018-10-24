Poll: Nelson holds 4-point lead over Scott in Florida Senate race

Sen. Bill Nelson Clarence (Bill) William NelsonOvernight Health Care — Presented by Purdue Pharma — Major e-cig maker Juul boosts lobbying by 400 percent | HHS chief says overdose deaths have leveled off | Scott defends health care record in Florida Senate race Election Countdown: Two weeks to midterms | Hollywood donors flood Dems with cash | Trump camp to spend over M on midterms | Biden rallies Florida Dems | What to watch in Georgia gov debate Poll: Scott holds narrow lead over Nelson in Florida Senate race MORE (D-Fla.) holds a 4-point lead over Florida Gov. Rick Scott (R), a new poll finds in the final stretch of the heated race that could determine which party controls the Senate majority.

A poll conducted by Gravis Marketing found that Nelson, who is running for a fourth term, is ahead of Scott, 49 to 45 percent, outside the survey’s 3.5-point margin of error. Six percent of likely voters remain undecided.

Both politicians have positive job approval ratings. Forty-eight percent of likely voters approve of the job Nelson is doing, compared to 41 percent who disapprove. Meanwhile, Scott has a slightly higher approval rating, 52-41 percent.

ADVERTISEMENT

President Trump Donald John Trump'Fox & Friends' co-host Kilmeade says he mistakenly made contribution to Trump campaign Five takeaways from Abrams and Kemp's heated debate Rahm Emanuel: Midterms will be 'a blue wave with a red undertow' MORE also has a positive job approval rating in Florida, with 50 percent who approve and 47 percent who disapprove, an uptick from his past numbers in the state. Trump won the Sunshine State by a razor-thin margin in the 2016 election.

Polls have shown a tight race in the Sunshine State. Some polls earlier this month found Nelson with a wider lead, but the last two public polls showed the race in a dead heat. The RealClearPolitics polling average has Nelson leading by 3.5 points.

Gravis also polled the nationally watched governor’s race, which shows Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum (D) leading former Rep. Ron DeSantis Ronald Dion DeSantisCNN uses Gillum's swipe at Fox News in new promo Poll: Gillum holds 4-point lead over DeSantis in Florida governor's race Records contradict Gillum, show undercover FBI agents gave him 'Hamilton' tickets MORE (R-Fla.) by 5 points, 51 to 46 percent. Only 3 percent of voters remain undecided in the final weeks of the midterms.

The poll was conducted from Oct. 22 to 23 and surveyed 773 likely voters in Florida. The margin of error was 3.5 percentage points.