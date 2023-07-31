trending:

Campaign

Trump knocks Chris Sununu: ‘I never liked him’

by Julia Mueller - 07/31/23 2:13 PM ET
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (left) and former President Donald Trump (right) (AP Photos/Phelan M. Ebenhack/Jane Barlow/PA)

Former President Trump on Monday knocked New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) after the the governor predicted Trump won’t secure the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

“RINO Chris Sununu recently stated that, ‘I’m not running for president in 2024. Beating Trump is more important.’ No, he’s not running for President because he’s polling at Zero, and has no chance of winning,” Trump said on Truth Social.

The former president contended that New Hampshirites “no longer like or respect” Sununu, adding, “I never liked him, but always did whatever he asked for the State, because I wanted to help New Hampshire, and I did!”

The governor announced last month that he wouldn’t get in the 2024 race with Trump and several other GOP presidential hopefuls, saying Trump “is doing much better in the polls than folks thought” and raising concerns about a crowded field.

He penned a Washington Post op-ed titled, “I’m not running for president in 2024. Beating Trump is more important.”

Trump’s comments also come after Sununu forecasted Trump will not be the GOP’s White House nominee for president in 2024 — and that he will not exit the race “quietly.”

“Look, after he loses, I don’t think he’s going quietly,” Sununu said on a recent episode of conservative pundit Hugh Hewitt’s radio show. “He’s kind of a crybaby in that sense. He’s always — have you seen his speeches?”

On ABC’s “This Week” over the weekend, Sununu said he’s “gonna make sure Trump isn’t the candidate.”

