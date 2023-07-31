Pence super PAC says it has seen ‘more openness’ from former DeSantis supporters

A super PAC supporting former Vice President Mike Pence’s 2024 White House bid announced Monday it had knocked on 250,000 doors in Iowa and said it was seeing former supporters of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) who were open to Pence’s campaign.

Committed to America said it had hit the door-knocking milestone after roughly 10 weeks and collected data from more than 36,000 likely caucus participants.

The group said its data indicated that Pence has “held steady in second place despite massive spending by other campaigns.”

“Our team is knocking on doors every single day across Iowa in support of Mike Pence as part of the most data-driven paid voter contact program in the primary,” Bobby Saparow, executive director of Committed to America, said in a statement. “One clear trend we are seeing in our conversations with voters is more openness from former DeSantis supporters to the vice president’s message. We will continue to capitalize on this opportunity in the coming weeks.”

The super PAC said it has found inflation and the economy to be the No. 1 issue with voters. Pence’s campaign last week released a plan intended to combat inflation should the former vice president and be elected.

Committed to America is also working to reach out to small-dollar donors for Pence’s campaign; the former vice president has yet to hit the 40,000 donor requirement to qualify for the first GOP primary debate in August.

Pence’s campaign and the supporting super PAC have put a heavy focus on Iowa, where aides believe the former vice president’s personal history and conservative voting record will resonate with the heavily evangelical base.

The memo from the super PAC also underscores that other candidates believe DeSantis is vulnerable and has not secured support among voters seeking an alternative to former President Trump.

A Fox Business Network poll published last week found Trump leading in Iowa among GOP candidates, with 46 percent of likely caucus-goers backing the former president. He was followed by DeSantis at 16 percent and Sen. Tim Scott (S.C.) at 11 percent. Pence polled at 4 percent.