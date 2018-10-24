Poll: Heller leads Rosen by 6 points in Nevada

Sen. Dean Heller Dean Arthur HellerElection Countdown: Two weeks to midterms | Hollywood donors flood Dems with cash | Trump camp to spend over M on midterms | Biden rallies Florida Dems | What to watch in Georgia gov debate GOP-affiliated voters outperforming Democrats in key states’ early voting: report Democrats slide in battle for Senate MORE (R-Nev.) holds a six-point lead among likely Nevada voters over Rep. Jacky Rosen Jacklyn (Jacky) Sheryl RosenElection Countdown: Two weeks to midterms | Hollywood donors flood Dems with cash | Trump camp to spend over M on midterms | Biden rallies Florida Dems | What to watch in Georgia gov debate GOP-affiliated voters outperforming Democrats in key states’ early voting: report Trump says Heller won lone Nevada Senate debate: 'He beat her very badly' MORE (D-Nev.), according to a new poll.

About 47 percent of likely voters support Heller in his bid for a second full term in the Senate, while 41 percent support Rosen, according to a new Ipsos poll released Wednesday in partnership with Reuters and the University of Virginia Center for Politics.

Heller was seen as a vulnerable Republican Senator this year after Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonMellman: What I learned from The New York Times A convenient omission? Trump campaign adviser denied collusion to FBI source early on Election Countdown: Two weeks to midterms | Hollywood donors flood Dems with cash | Trump camp to spend over M on midterms | Biden rallies Florida Dems | What to watch in Georgia gov debate MORE won Nevada by about 2.5 points in 2016.

But polls this month have shown him building a lead, including an Emerson College poll showing him leading Rosen by 7 points.

The Cook Political Report rates the race as a “toss up.”

About 50 percent of likely Nevada voters approve of the way President Trump Donald John Trump'Fox & Friends' co-host Kilmeade says he mistakenly made contribution to Trump campaign Five takeaways from Abrams and Kemp's heated debate Rahm Emanuel: Midterms will be 'a blue wave with a red undertow' MORE is handling his job, while 49 percent disapprove, the Ipsos poll also showed.

Likewise, 49 percent of likely voters say they are motivated to support a candidate who will support Trump, while 50 percent say they are motivated to support a candidate who will oppose him.

Trump has actively supported Heller, calling him a “good friend.”

“Heading to Nevada to help a man who has become a good friend, Senator Dean Heller. He is all about #MAGA and I need his Help and Talent in Washington,” Trump tweeted Saturday.

Heading to Nevada to help a man who has become a good friend, Senator Dean Heller. He is all about #MAGA and I need his Help and Talent in Washington. Also, Adam Laxalt will be a GREAT GOVERNOR, and has my complete and total Endorsement. Winners Both! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2018

Trump has also gone after Heller’s opponent, dubbing Rosen “Wacky Jacky.”

The poll also showed Republicans leading in the generic ballot test in Nevada, with 47 percent favoring a Republican candidate and 42 percent of likely voters favoring a Democrat.

The poll surveyed 1,137 likely voters from Oct. 12-19 and has a credibility interval of +/- 3.3 percent.